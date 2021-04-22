A seven run third inning propelled the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team to an 11-1 victory in 13th District play over the Russellville Panthers last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Sophomore Isaac Callis pitched a complete game their first 13th District win of the season. He pitched five innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out 11 and walked two batters.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st, the Wildcats tied the game 1-1 immediately with senior Dawson Owens’ leadoff home run to left field.
“It was a big game for us because of the bad streak we had heading into it,” Dawson Owens said. “It was nice to get the energy up with a leadoff home run. I had two strikes a curveball down in the dirt and then he threw another fastball that I hit to left field.”
Franklin-Simpson took the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the 2nd with junior Ben Banton’s RBI triple that scored sophomore Sam Mylor. Then with one out, Owens hit a RBI single that scored Banton, making the score 3-1.
The Wildcats broke the game open in the bottom of the 3rd as Mylor, Banton and senior Skyler Martinez hit consecutive RBI singles. Martinez eventually scored from third on a passed ball followed by junior Luke Richardson’s two RBI triple. Junior Taylor Lowhorn finished the scoring with a RBI single for the seventh run of the inning, making the score 10-1.
Franklin-Simpson closed the game out in the bottom of the 5th as Lowhorn hit a walk off RBI single, his second RBI of the game, that scored senior Cole Wix that made the final score 11-1.
