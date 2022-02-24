Franklin-Simpson High School Athletic Director and head baseball coach Matt Wilhite was named as the 2021-2022 4th Region Athletic Director of the Year.
The award was voted on by the 4th Region Athletic Directors’ Association that consists of the 17 Athletic Directors from each of the schools in the region.
“This award was voted on by my peers so I really appreciate that,” Wildcats’ Athletic Director and head baseball coach Matt Wilhite said. “We all could get that award, but people don’t realize the long hours we all put in. But it’s truly an honor to receive this award.”
Wilhite gives credit to the head coaches and student athletes at Franklin-Simpson. He feels like they are the best to be around and work alongside.
“To be in this job, you have to be passionate about your school and when you’re either an Athletic Director or a coach and you came from that school, it means so much more to you,” Wilhite said. “You want to promote your student athletes, the teams and coaches with any success they have. We make sure to honor them for all the hard work they have put in.”
