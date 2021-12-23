Franklin-Simpson High School senior Carter Smith made history by doing the thing he loves — fishing.
Last Wednesday at the F-S Gym, Smith became the first FSHS student athlete to sign a letter of intent to fish for the Wabash Valley College Warriors.
“For being a two-year school, Wabash has an outstanding record,” Carter Smith said. “Going there and only being a two-year school, I feel like it will help me branch out to a bigger college.”
Wabash Valley College is located in Mount Carmel, Illinois as part of the Illinois Eastern Community College.
The Warriors’ Bass Fishing Team was founded and coached by Dr. Todd Gill. The team competes in three collegiate bass fishing series: the Carhartt Bassmaster Fishing Series, the Major League Fishing Series Abu Garcia College Series and the Bass pro Shops Association of collegiate Anglers Series. The young team is making waves as they are currently ranked 12th in the Bass Pro Shops School of the year rankings.
“I met Coach (Todd) Gill at the first ever combine in Decatur, AL and it really was all about the character of a person,” Smith said. “A lot of people met with coaches and tried to make the best impression that you could and I think I made a pretty good impression on him.”
“Carter(Smith) has had experience fishing on bigger bodies of water and college fishing competes in that type of environment. The team will be competing in many tournaments like that but it is a big transition from high school level to the collegiate level. I feel like his transition will be easy and quick since he’s been fishing on large bodies of water since the 8th Grade,” Warriors head coach Dr. Todd Gill said. “When I met him at the combine in Alabama, he was very passionate about fishing.We had opportunities to talk to his coaches and parents and a couple of opportunities to talk to him at the combine and then once he came for his visit, we knew he would be a great asset for the team.”
Smith has competed for three seasons on the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Bass Team and his final season will be getting underway soon. The team competes in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports. During his career, he has won a club tournament on Kentucky Lake. He finished 28th out of 100 boats in the MLF U.S. Army High School event at Lake Chickamauga and finished 34th out of 90 boats at Lake Kissimmee in the Bobby Lane Cup.
“I am very proud of Carter and his accomplishments,” Wildcats’ Bass Fishing Team head coach Drew Snider said. “It is really great to watch a kid that I have had since the 7th grade, grow up to be a great young man and take his fishing career to the next level. Carter is going to take grit and determination to Wabash. He is a kid that will grid it out on the water when it is tough fishing. He is also a great teammate and is willing to help out teammates out. Carter is going to be a great addition to that team. I am excited and also sad that this is Carter’s last season with us. I see him doing big things this spring. I am really proud of this young man.“
Smith’s goal is to win a collegiate level tournament. It is a very lofty goal as he will be a part of almost 300 boats on very large bodies of water who are all competing to win. It will be a major challenge but he feels like if he puts his mind to it and remains focused, his goal can be achieved.
Smith’s goal for his final season for Franklin-Simpson’s Bass Fishing Team is to qualify for state competition and the national tournament by qualifying at MLF Tournaments.
Smith plans to major in criminology.
