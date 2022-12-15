Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ golfer Conleigh Wilson signed her letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Campbellsville University on Dec. 1st at the F-S Gym.
Campbellsville University is a private Christian University in Campbellsville, KY. A Baptist institution, the university has an enrollment of 12,000 students and is open to all students of all denominations. Founded in 1906 by the Russell Creek Baptist Association. The academy developed its offering and a four-year curriculum, becoming accredited as a college. With an expansion of graduate programs, the college gained university status in 1996.
“Campbellsville feels like it’s my home away from home,” Conleigh Wilson said. “I know a lot of people that are there already and it was really welcoming. I am really excited about the team along with the new players Coach (Rick) Davis has recruited with myself, Abby Grace (Forbes) from Logan County, and Hallie Jo (Simpson) from Bowling Green. I have played a lot of golf with those two and that was a factor for sure. For me to know some of the players that I will be playing with. With all of this, it’s very comfortable there for me.”
“I am really excited for Conleigh,” Lady Cats’ head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “I think it shows a lot that all the support she had to come out shows what kind of impact she has had not only on this team but the community but the golf program as well. Kind of shows what hard work can get you.”
A year to the day of her signing, her older brother Chase also signed to play collegiate golf for the Tigers.
“It’s going to be great to be there with Chase. NAIA golf is similar to high school golf. There will be spectators watching and it will be good to have my parents and Chase from time to time being a good support system.
“Honestly, this is a dream come true,” Chase Wilson said. “She wasn’t planning on playing golf when she was in middle school. When she started, she kind of had an idea that she wanted to play collegiate golf somewhere. To be playing at the same place as her, it’s going to be fun. I never thought it would end up this way, being at the same school for sure but it was a thought in the back of my head.”
Conleigh had a tremendous senior season. She had numerous top 20 finishes including being the individual winner of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament and was the Region 3 Tournament runner-up.
Campbellsville University boys’ and girls’ golf head coach Rick Davis was recruiting Conleigh for quite a while but when got the news she was coming, he was beyond excited for the future of the program.
“Conleigh kept me on pins and needles,” tigers’ head coach Rick Davis said. ”When she gave me the call, she was calling from Chase’s phone so that threw me off there. But then Coneligh said that she was ready to be a CU Tiger and I told her thank you. I couldn’t be more blessed to have a brother/sister combo from a great family with great character. This is what I am trying to build at Campbellsville University.”
Conleigh will not be the only golfer recruited from Region 3. She will be joined by Abby-Grace Forbes from Logan County and Hallie Jo Simpson from Bowling Green. Two golfers that not only Wilson competed against but also knew quite well.
“The thing that I want the most is for the team to get along and grow close with each other. When they do that, they will lay so much better,” Davis said. “Players who know each other from playing against each other will kind of help recruit each other. They are on their own playing against each other in high school but now they will compete together and hopefully, they will bring us some Mid-South Conference Championships.“
Chase and Coach Davis and Dinwiddie all said that for Wilson to transition to collegiate golf, she will have to mentally prepare herself to play 36 holes of golf and then possibly 18 more the next day in these tournaments.
“There will be some workouts but it is definitely a lot mentally,” Wilson said. “A lot of practice and a lot of practice. I think you get to ride in carts for 36 holes but mentally. it will be a grind.”
Conleigh’s goals for her freshman season are to keep posting scores in the 70s and do well qualifying. Her major right now is undecided and could be heading toward business marketing or health care. She is very thankful for everyone who played a significant role for her.
