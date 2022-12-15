FRANWS-12-15-22 Wilson Signs

Conleigh Wilson, far right, signed her letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Campbellsville University as her brother Chase (far left) and parents Kent (middle left) and Abby (middle right) watched on at the F-S Gym.

 Photo by Brian Davis

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ golfer Conleigh Wilson signed her letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Campbellsville University on Dec. 1st at the F-S Gym.

Campbellsville University is a private Christian University in Campbellsville, KY. A Baptist institution, the university has an enrollment of 12,000 students and is open to all students of all denominations. Founded in 1906 by the Russell Creek Baptist Association. The academy developed its offering and a four-year curriculum, becoming accredited as a college. With an expansion of graduate programs, the college gained university status in 1996.

