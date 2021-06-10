On Tuesday May 25, Wildcats senior Dalton Fiveash was selected as the 4th Region Athletic Directors’ Baseball Player of the Year.
The selection was made by the 17 Athletic Directors in the 4th Region.
“This award has not sunk in to me right now but I know that I could not have done it without my teammates and my coaches,” Fiveash said. “They all push me everyday to be the best that I can be and no matter what is happening, we all have each other’s back. Hard work pays off and if you keep working hard, you never know what is going to happen.”
During the regular season, Fiveash had a batting average of .507 with 37 hits for six doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 RBI and 33 runs scored. He also stole 10 bases in 10 steal attempts.
On the mound, Fiveash appeared in nine games, eight as a starter. He has a record of 4-1 with an earned run average of 1.60. He has pitched in 35 innings allowing 23 hits on 13 runs, eight of them were earned while striking out 64 batters and only walking four.
