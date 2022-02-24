Franklin-Simpson used a massive scoring turn that started near the end of the 1st Quarter all the way through the 3rd Quarter to pull away with the 53-17 13th District victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers to finish district play undefeated at 6-0.
“We told them at one point during the game to let’s use this game to work on some things for fine tuning,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Don’t worry about the scoreboard. Let’s go out here and do things the right way. With the situation Russellville is in, I thought we were creating some bad habits so let’s do things the way we are supposed to do it.”
The Lady Cats fell behind early 9-2 in the 1st Quarter as the Lady Panthers had four players each score two points. Franklin-Simpson got going late in the quarter with four points from returning senior Alera Barbee with a 3-pointer from sophomore Katelyn McAlister and a traditional three-point play from juniper Hadley Turner for a 12-10 lead at the end of the first.
“We came out a little flat because of how the game went against them on Homecoming and then the quick turnaround after playing South Warren,” Taylor said. “We were a little unfocused so we called a timeout, they got their little ripping and from there, they did their thing.”
McAlister connected on two more 3-pointers in the 2nd Quarter to score seven points with five points each from Barbee and junior Lee Lee Partinger with two points each from junior Ashanti Johnson and freshman Lyniah Brown as Franklin-Simpson outscored Russellville 21-0 in the quarter for a 33-10 lead at halftime.
Lady Cats’ freshman Jasmine Savage buried two more 3-pointers in the 3rd Quarter with two points each from Barbee, Partinger and freshmen Vanessa Ray and Tahlia Spencer as their defense held the Lady Panthers to four points scored in the quarter as they outscored them 45-5 since trailing 9-2 back in the 1st Quarter for a 47-14 lead at the end of three.
Spencer continued to work in the paint in the 4th Quarter with four points as sophomore Cayleigh Thompson and freshman Sa’Nya Downey each made a free throw as Franklin-Simpson finished 13th District play undefeated at 6-0 with their 53-17 victory over Russellville.
“With our lead at halftime, we were not going to play our starters that much,” Taylor said. “So we wanted to go ahead and get our subs in and just get out of here being as healthy as possible and we achieved that goal tonight.”
Eleven players scored for the Lady Cats with Barbee leading all scorers with a game high of 11 points with McAlister adding 10 points.
“I felt like it was a good game,” Lanayjah Knight said. “We did start off slow but we got it together and we did our thing. We made a good run as we had some players knock down shots.”
“I worked hard in the 4th Quarter. Big shout to Vanessa (Ray) for getting me the ball down low,” Tahlia Spencer said. “We love sharing the ball. I’m always ready to come in and do my job and help out the team anyway I can.”
Senior Jasmine Patel led the Lady Panthers with five points as no player scored in double figures for the team.
