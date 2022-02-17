Franklin-Simpson High School crowned their 2022 Basketball Homecoming King and Queen last Friday night at the F-S Gym.
Senior Aniyah Dunn and junior Connor Vincent were crowned as Franklin-Simpson Basketball Homecoming Queen and King. Dunn, daughter of Tyronica Dunn, was escorted by Ty Killen, son of Angela and Shawn Killen.
“I was so nervous,” Aniyah Dunn said. “I had no idea how tonight was going to go. This really made this week so exciting. Homecoming week was fun as we had a lot of games and activities. This means a whole lot being the homecoming queen. I am so grateful for just being nominated and the fact that I was crowned makes me even more grateful.”
Vincent, son of Mary Thomas and Eric Vincent, escorted junior Jakaya Warfield, daughter of Tekisha Hogan.
“I’m a little bit shocked,” Connor Vincent said. “I know that the girls appreciate me talking to them whenever I see them in the hallway at school. It was a surprise because I thought it would be given to a senior but I’m glad I got it.”
“Good to see Aniyah (Dunn) and Connor (Vincent) representing at Homecoming tonight,” Wildcats’ basketball head coach Dee Spencer said. “Anytime that happens that two people on our team are the king and queen, that’s a sweep for the night and we’ll take it.”
The Homecoming Court consisted also of the senior class: Jessica Davenport, daughter of Larry and Stephanie Davenport, who was escorted by Justin Jones, son of Jeff and Shellie Jones.
Also of the junior class: Mollie Fowler, daughter of Scott and Jenni Fowler, who was escorted by Gabe Jones, son of Celeste and Tracy Jones.
From the sophomore class: Ashira Schmucker, daughter of Angela and Rusty Witt, who was escorted by Isaiah Rigsby, son of Angel Rigsby, and Cayleigh Thompson, daughter of Melonie Ard, who was escorted by Tytus Brown, son of Heather LaRue.
From the freshman class: Lyniah Brown,daughter of Heather LaRue and Travis Brown, was escorted by Kamryn Ray, son of Erica Hogan, and Breanna Posey, daughter of Josh Posey and Donna Claypool, who was escorted by Alex Wix, son of Christy Higdon.
