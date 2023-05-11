The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats finished the 13th District portion of their schedule with a sweep of the Russellville Panthers last week to finish 5-1 in district play. Coupled with the Logan County Cougars splitting a pair of games last week with the Todd County Central Rebels, the Wildcats are the 13th District regular season champions for the third year in a row under head coach Matt Wilhite.
Wildcats — 21 vs Panthers — 1
(3 innings)
The Wildcats dominated the Panthers by scoring 21 runs on nine hits in two innings of work at the plate for the three-inning victory last Monday night at Greg Shelton Field.
The Wildcats scored eight runs in the bottom of the 1st. A fielding error allowed Brady Delk and Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Griff Banton. Hayden Satterly added a two RBI single that scored Gunner Key and Gavin Dickerson. Payton Brown hit a two RBi single that scored Garrett Sadler and Satterly. Kody Alexander would score on a passed ball and Colton Wilson’s RBI groundout scored Brown for an 8-0 lead as they scored all the runs with no outs.
Franklin-Simpson sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs. Three consecutive walks that made the bases loaded led to a two RBI single from Brown. Then Wilson and Delk hit back-to-back RBI singles and with bases loaded, Scott forced an RBI walk that scored another run. Then Gavin Dickerson hit an RBI single and RBI walks were issued to Sadler, Satterly, and Anderson. Key was hit by a pitch to score another run and Carmine Cook hit an RBI single as they scored 11 runs with no outs. With one out and bases still loaded, Logan Knight was hit by a pitch that scored another run, and with two outs, Dickerson hit an RBI single, his second in the same inning, that scored another run as they scored 13 runs, making the score 21-0.
The Panthers did score a run in the top of the 3rd but the Wildcats closed out the game in three innings, 21-1.
Brevin Scott earned the win as he pitched all three innings allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Payton Brown led the team with four RBI and two hits along with Brady Delk and Gavin Dickerson. Colin Anderson, Garrett Sadler and Hayden Satterly led the team with three runs scored each.
Wildcats — 11 vs Panthers — 0 (5 innings)The Wildcats completed the two-game sweep of the Panthers that clinched the 13th District regular season championship last Tuesday night at Kelly Russell Field in Russellville.
Gavin Link picked up the win as he pitched all five innings allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking one.
“My job tonight is to just throw strikes consistently and I feel like I did that,” Gavin Link said. “I had a bunch of strikeouts. I felt really good on the mound.”
Brady Delk led off the game for the Wildcats in the top of the 1st with a single and by scoring the first run of the game on a passed ball, making the score 1-0. Then with two outs and two runners on, Hayden Satterly smashed a three-run home run to left field that scored Brevin Scott, Gavin Dickerson, and someone’s jeep for a 4-0 lead.
“It was a great hit and I busted someone’s jeep in the process,” Haydeb Satterly said. “It feels good when you can beat one up like that. We had a lot of good hits this year and it is really good to see someone on the team hit like that. It gets the team motivated and gets us going.”
Another big inning for Franklin-Simpson in the top of the 2nd as with one out, Scott hit an RBI single that scored Delk that made the score 5-0. Garett Sadler hit an RBi double that scored Griff Banton and trying to extend the play to get to third allowed Scott to score for a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats added another run in the top of the 3rd. Satterly led off with a walk followed by a single from Kody Alexander. With an error on the same play allowed Satterly to score, making the score 8-0.
Franklin-Simpson closed the game out in the top of the 5th as Colton Wilson’s RBI groundout scored Alexander for a 9-0 lead. Then with two outs, Griff Banton’s RBI double scored Delk, making the score 10-0. Then Scott reached on an error that scored Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Banton, that made the score 11-0.
“We now start preparing for the postseason,” Link said. “We can’t come out and jack around. Now we must take every game seriously. We must come out every game and just fight.”
“We’re Franklin-Simpson and we have to grind,” Satterlu said. “Today, we came out with the wrong kind of energy. We gotta play Franklin-Simpson baseball and that’s being gritty, playing like dawgs.”
Brady Delk led the team with three hits and three runs with Hayden Satterly having three RBI.
The two teams will once again play each other in the opening round. The winner of that game will only play in the 13th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 15th at Logan County High School.
