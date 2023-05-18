The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team showed their resiliency as they overcame a two-run deficit in their final at bat to defeat the Greenwood Gators 3-2 last Thursday at Greg Shelton Field.
“It’s a big win but any win for us is big,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Finding a way to win against a team like Greenwood heading into the district tournament is big. We are becoming that team that no one wants to see in the postseason.”
Gavin Link pitched all seven innings allowing two runs, one was earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“This is a huge win for us. It’s a win that when people hear or see it, they will turn their heads. When people hear or see this score, they will know that we are coming for them. My defense was behind me the whole entire game. We didn’t make errors. It wasn’t my best stuff but we battled.”
The Gators struck first in the top of the 1st inning as a leadoff double and a dropped third strike led to an RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead.
Greenwood took advantage of having base runners at second and third as they scored another run on a fielding error that made the score 2-0.
That set up Franklin-Simpson flare for the dramatics in the bottom of the 7th as Garrett Sadler led off with a single. Gunnar Holland, pinch hitting for Gavin Dickerson, also hit a single, moving Sadler to second. Then Kody Alexander hit a two RBI double that scored both Sadler and Holland that tied the game at 2-2. Alexander advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hunter jones. With the infield drawn in to prevent Alexander from scoring, Colton Wilson’s fly ball to left field was deep enough that Alexander was able to score for the come from behind, walk off 3-2 victory over Greenwood.
“I went three for three overall but on Hunter’s (Jones) bunt, I didn’t read it right,” Kody Alexander said. “The hit in the gap in the 7th was a big hit and we needed it to tie the game. It was a fastball right down the middle. His first pitch was a fast ball down low soi I knew he was coming with the same pitch but a little higher in the zone, down the middle actually, and I had a good feeling it was going to go in the gaps or in center field.”
“I knew going into my at bat with Kody (Alexander) on third and one out, I was trying to hit a deep fly ball to score the run,” Colton Wilson said. “I got a fast ball up in the zone. I tried to take it deep to get Kody home and that’s what I did.”
“Pitching will always keep us in games but we have to find ways to score runs and have better at bats during the game,” Wilhite said. “Our at bats in the bottom of the 7th were perfect. We got to find a way to do that earlier in the game. The guys have been resilient all year. We have lost by one or two runs eight or nine times this year and it basically comes down to our bats. We can compete with anybody as long as we score runs. Our region is a little crazy because any team can win it right now so we need to keep this going heading into the district tournament.”
Kody Alexander, who had two RBIs and a run scored, and Griff Banton led the team with three hits each with Gunnar Holland and Garrett Sadler each also scoring a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.