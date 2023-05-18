The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team showed their resiliency as they overcame a two-run deficit in their final at bat to defeat the Greenwood Gators 3-2 last Thursday at Greg Shelton Field.

“It’s a big win but any win for us is big,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Finding a way to win against a team like Greenwood heading into the district tournament is big. We are becoming that team that no one wants to see in the postseason.”

