Number Player Grade
2 Alera Barbee Senior
3 Allie Utley Freshman
4 Lanayjah Knight Sophomore
5 Lyniah Brown Freshman
10 Brooke King Sophomore
11 Tahlia Spencer Freshman
12 Ashanti Johnson Junior
13 Jakaya Warfield Junior
15 Sa’nya Downey Freshman
20 Katleyn McAlister Sophomore
21 Naja Nolan Freshman
22 Jasmine Savage Freshman
23 Vanessa Ray Freshman
24 Malyea Partinger Junior
25 Hadley Turner Junior
32 Cayleigh Thompson Sophomore
35 Jayden Spears Sophomore
44 Alexus McDonald Sophomore
