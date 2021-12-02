Number Player Grade

2 Alera Barbee Senior

3 Allie Utley Freshman

4 Lanayjah Knight Sophomore

5 Lyniah Brown Freshman

10 Brooke King Sophomore

11 Tahlia Spencer Freshman

12 Ashanti Johnson Junior

13 Jakaya Warfield Junior

15 Sa’nya Downey Freshman

20 Katleyn McAlister Sophomore

21 Naja Nolan Freshman

22 Jasmine Savage Freshman

23 Vanessa Ray Freshman

24 Malyea Partinger Junior

25 Hadley Turner Junior

32 Cayleigh Thompson Sophomore

35 Jayden Spears Sophomore

44 Alexus McDonald Sophomore

