The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team won two out of three games in non-district play. They split two games with the Glasgow Lady Scotties and the Bowling Green Lady Purples from the 4th Region and picked up a win over the Ohio County Lady Eagles from the 3rd Region.
F-S 15 Glasgow 0 (4 innings)Lady Cats’ 8th grader Allie Utley and freshman Gabi James combined to strikeout six batters for a one hit, four inning shutout victory over the Lady Scotties.
In the top of the 1st, sophomore Hanna Arthur hit a RBI sacrifice fly and with two outs, senior Raegan Coffee hit a RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson broke the game open in the top of the 2nd with a two RBI single from senior Kaeleigh Tuck, RBI singles from senior Haley Fowler and Arthur and a RBI double from Coffee for five runs, making the score 7-0.
Lexi Holleman drove in the eighth run of the game on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the 3rd for an 8-0 lead.
In the top of the 4th, senior Maddie Utley scored on an error and junior Shelby Caudill stole home plate. Allie Utley and Holleman would each score a run on an error. Ruck hit a RBI single with Coffee drawing a RBI bases loaded walk and Maddie Utley hit a RBI sacrifice fly that made the final score 15-0.
The Lady Cats had 12 hits with Caudill, Coffee, Fowler and Tuck each having two hits with Coffee and Tuck each having three RBI with two each from Arthur and junior Sherrekia Kitchens,
BG 16 F-S 12The Lady Cats scored 12 runs on 11 hits but that was not enough as they lost their lead in the 3rd and 5th innings to lose to the Lady Purples.
Franklin-Simpson took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the 3rd with senior Kaeligh Tuck ’s RBI single followed by sophomore Hanna Arthur’s three-run home run to center field.
The lead was short lived as in the bottom of the 3rd, Bowling Green had nine hits, six in a row highlighted by an inside the park home run to score nine runs.
The Lady Cats scored three runs in the top of the 4th with senior Haley Fowler’s bases loaded RBI walk with Tuck s RBI sacrifice fly and a RBI dropped third strike on Arthur to trail 9-7.
Franklin-Simpson took advantage once again of bases being loaded to regain the lead in the top of the 5th. Junior Sherrekia Kitchens and Fowler had back to back RBI walks that tied the game at 9-9. Tuck hit into a fielder’s choice that scored junior Lexi Holleman for the 10-9 lead. Arthur reached base on a fielding error that scored Kitchens and Fowler, making the score 12-9.
The lead was once again short lived as the Lady Purples matched the Lady Cats for five runs in the bottom half of the 5th and then scored two more runs in the bottom of the 6th for the 16-12 victory.
Junior Shelby Caudill led the Lady Cats with three hits and Kitchens scored three runs. Arthur had five RBI with three from Tuck, two from Fowler and one from Kitchens.
F-S 7 Ohio County 2Eighth grader Allie Utley pitched a complete game, her second and third win of the week, to lead the Lady Cats to defeat the Ohio County Lady Eagles.
Utley pitched all seven innings allowing two runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts.
The Lady Cats got back to back RBI singles from sophomore Hanna Arthur and senior Raegan Coffee for a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning.
Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to 3-1 in the top of the 3rd with a RBI double from senior Maddie Utley.
With a 3-2 lead, they broke the game open with three runs in the top of the 6th as senior Haley Fowler drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Senior Kaeleigh Tuck followed with a RBI double followed by a RBI single by Coffee for a 6-2 lead for the Lady Cats.
Franklin-Simpson added an insurance run in the top of the 7th as Coffee delivered a RBI double that made the final score 7-2.
The Lady Cats had 11 hits led by Coffee with three and two each from Fowler and Maddie Utley. Coffee and Fowler each had two RBI with one each from Tuck, Maddie Utley and Arthur.
