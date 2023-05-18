It was a perfect night for Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Softball Senior Night as Hanna Arthur and Mollie Fowler were honored before the game. Then the Lady Cats played perfectly at the plate and defensively as they got nine outs in a row and scored 15 runs in two innings as they defeated the Bowling Green Lady Purples 15-0 in three innings.
“I am so proud of this team. We all played big tonight,” Fowler said. “Lilly (Ferguson) got us going with the bomb. Proud of my girls (Hanna) for throwing a perfect game. Overall, it has been a fun season and playing my high school career for the Lady Cats.”
Arthur pitched all three innings allowing no runs, no hits. No walks and struck out four batters.
“I could not have asked for a better way to end my final home game of my career on Senior Night,” Arthur said. We were honored before the game and I felt like that motivated us to play well. Couldn’t have asked for a better game.
“Hanna (Arthur) was locked in. Seems like she is always locked in on Senior Night, trying to make sure the team gets a win tonight,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “Perfect game for her and great way to play your final home game of her career.”
In the bottom of the 1st inning with one out and on the very first pitch, Lilly Ferguson hits a solo home run to left center field for a 1-0 lead.
“I was not expecting that tonight,” Ferguson said. “I just saw the pitch and I liked the location of it and I went for it. The pitch was coming in and started to drop a little bit and I got under it. I knew that it was a really hard hit. Just didn’t know if it was going to hit the fence or go over it.”
“Then with two outs on a 1-2 count, Kloie Smith hits a solo home run to left field off the actual scoreboard.
“I had two strikes because I missed on both of the pitches. I thought the change up was coming and I waited on it and it hit the scoreboard,” Smith said. “Coach Todd said to aim for the scoreboard and it did. I knew it was gone when I hit. I always know when I hit a home run.”
Arthur drew a walk and Kaitlyn Woodall followed with a single. Abbey Cook hit a two RBI single that scored Jayden Kough, courtesy runner for Arthur, and Woodall for a 4-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson kept rolling at the plate in the bottom of the 2nd inning as 15 batters appeared at the plate for 11 runs. Ava Holland, who led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, scored on an RBI single by Jasmine Grover. Ferguson hit an RBI single that scored Grover and Allie Utley singled. With one out, Arthur hit a two RBI single that scored both Ferguson and Utley. Woodall singled and with an error on the play, Kough, courtesy runner for Arthur, scored. Cook drew a walk and Mollie Fowler followed with a single that made the bases loaded. Then with two outs, Holland reached base on a fielder’s choice, Grover drew an RBI walk that scored Cook and Ferguson reached on an error that scored Fowler. Utley reached base on a fielding error that scored Holland, Grover and Ferguson. Then Smith hit an RBI double that scored Utley that made the score 15-0.
Arthur struck out two batters and got a ground out to Grover to complete the nine up, nine down perfect game on Senior Night for the 15-0 victory.
“We worked hard on our hitting and it has come around. They have bought in and worked hard on it,” Caudill said. “The big difference from the last time we played them is that we got off to a slow start. We hit ground balls then tonight, we did a great job of staying back and driving the ball. Everyone is hitting the ball hard and this is the great time to be starting to do that.”
Ferguson, who led the team with three runs scored. Smith and Woodall each led the team with two hits with Arthur, Cook, Ferguson, Grover and Smith each having two RBIs.
