It was a perfect night for Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Softball Senior Night as Hanna Arthur and Mollie Fowler were honored before the game. Then the Lady Cats played perfectly at the plate and defensively as they got nine outs in a row and scored 15 runs in two innings as they defeated the Bowling Green Lady Purples 15-0 in three innings.

“I am so proud of this team. We all played big tonight,” Fowler said. “Lilly (Ferguson) got us going with the bomb. Proud of my girls (Hanna) for throwing a perfect game. Overall, it has been a fun season and playing my high school career for the Lady Cats.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.