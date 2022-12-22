The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer Team finished 8th in the Small Gameday Division at the KHSAA State Cheer Competition last Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky.
“I felt like they were nervous,” Wildcats’ Cheer Team head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “They were emotional messes after their performance and honestly, it was the best performance I’ve seen from them doing the gameday routine. Kighlee (Caudill) and I are very proud of them. They did their best and that’s all we could ask for as coaches.”
The team won the Region 1 title in the Small Gameday Division at the regional competition last month at Owensboro High School in Owensboro. They had around a month to prepare for state competition.
“Practices leading up to state competition were a little rough at times,” Hallie Callis said. ”We got better with each practice. We went hard at every practice and it showed once we took the mat to perform our routine.”
“We didn’t make any changes but we added a few things,” Leah Henderson said. “I feel like we went in harder on performing the stunts at state than we did at region. So we made the skills harder , spent a lot of time working on our motions, being sharper and keeping our energy up.”
“The stunts were not easy and our adrenaline was up for this,” River Himschoot said. “One was that we had an one man, two extension which is a base at the bottom with a back spot and a flier.” When it came time for the gameday routine performance, the team did very well as they finished 8th overall with a composite score of 81.70. “I was very nervous before we performed and I was actually crying,” Kira Coleman said. ”It was because there are so many teams and knowing there there are so many teams that could be better than us and the thought of making sure that everything was right was a lot to handle but we did it.” “I think all of our nerves went away once we all got out on the mat,” Ashley Phillips said. “Everything started to come together and we were all ready to go hyped and excited. It was like we were different people on the mat.”
“We performed 14th so we got to see other teams,” Sydney Nickolson said. “I thought they were as good as we are. It did make me a little nervous before we took the mat but we pulled through and showed that we just as good as they are.”
Clinton County, who finished third, was the highest placing team from Region 1 with the Wildcats being the second highest team from that region. Madison Central won the overall state competition with a composite score of 94.10. “We were in the top 10, our highest finish at KHSAA state competition,” Holder said. “This wraps up our best season. We never won region before and top 10 at state. That is a big accomplishment and the program is growing and heading in the right direction. Next year, we are looking to win the regional again and finish in the top five at state and it is a goal that we can achieve.” The team will now start preparing for the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) National Cheerleading Competition in February in Orlando, Florida. At last year’s competition, they finished in the top 20 in the Small Gameday Division, which made them a national champion. “We will have to add more stuff to our gameday routine,” Holder said. “After Christmas Break, we will work on that plus some other things as well for basketball games.”
2022 F-S CHEER ROSTERKira Coleman Senior
Sydney Nickolson Senior
Malachi Allen Junior
Payton Blakemore Junior
River Himshoot Junior
Ellie Kirby Junior
Maura Law Junior
Alivia Mandrell Junior
Hallie Callis Freshman
Ella Evans Freshman
Lexi Gregory Freshman
Leah Henderson Freshman
Chloe Kirby Freshman
Ashley Phillips Freshman
Coaches: Brooklyn Holder and Kighlee Caudill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.