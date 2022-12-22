FRANWS-12-22-22 Cheer Team

River Himschoot and the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer Team performed their gameday routine at the KHSAA State Cheer competition last Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky.

 Photo by Brian Davis

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer Team finished 8th in the Small Gameday Division at the KHSAA State Cheer Competition last Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky.

“I felt like they were nervous,” Wildcats’ Cheer Team head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “They were emotional messes after their performance and honestly, it was the best performance I’ve seen from them doing the gameday routine. Kighlee (Caudill) and I are very proud of them. They did their best and that’s all we could ask for as coaches.”

