Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats finished last season with a record of 14-8, 13th District Regular Season and Tournament champions. Plus, they were eliminated in the semifinal round of the 4th Region Tournament, losing to the eventual champion Bowling Green Lady Purples.
Ashley Taylor begins her second year as head coach and while her inaugural season was a good one, she wants to build upon the foundation from last season and strive forward to take the program in being a major contender to win the region title and make a run in the state tournament.
“We set a couple of goals last season,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We knew we wanted to win the district and get back to Diddle Arena. The group I have has never been to Diddle in their high school career and we accomplished those.”
Alera Barbbee returns for another season as last season she averaged 11.3 points per game and junior Hadley Turner averaged 9.4 points per game. The duo led the team in rebounds as the team averaged 28.2 rebounds per game.
“Alera has grown into herself,” Taylor said. “She is a very confident player, not only in herself but also in her team. She knows what the goal is and she is working for that everyday. She is taking advantage of this extra year where she is trying to go to the next level in basketball.”
Junior Malyea Partinger and freshman Katelyn McAlister will handle the majority of the 3-point shooting as they each shot 25% from behind the arc. Overall as a team, they shot 22.6%. Juniors Ashanti Johnson and Partinger shot 60% from the free throw line with Barbee shooting 58.2%. They shot 54.4% overall as a team.
“All of them played key minutes last season but now their roles are going to be different,” Taylor said. “Ashanti will be the staple of our defense. Hadley and Malyea will have to be able to pick up some of the scoring that we lost from last year’s team. Katelyn will still be in the shooter’s role, being able to knock down shots.”
Joining the veterans are a very confident group of freshmen that can play and will have a big role on the team.
“Practices have been competitive and with the young group coming in, they are getting their baptism by fire,” Taylor said. “The good thing about them is we are not depending on them to score. They are coming in to give us some minutes defensively. Coming in, they bring us to the numbers so that we can play the style of basketball that we want to play. We have our main five but with these freshmen, we can mix and match with almost all guards or we can go big, depending on which way we want to go.”
Franklin-Simpson will have the bullseye on them as they won every game in the district and Logan County, Russellville and Todd County Central are looking to unseat the incumbents.
“We are using that as motivation,” Taylor said. “When we play all of the three teams, we are going to get their best pinch, best shot. That’s the way we have approached it everyday in practice. We have a goal to win the district and every game will be a battle so we must be prepared for that.”
The Lady Cats will play four teams in the regular season: Barren County, Bowling Green, Glasgow and Greenwood that played in last season’s 4th Region Tournament. Plus games against: Allen County-Scottsville, Warren Central, and Warren East along with the holiday Christmas Tournament in Portland, TN should get the team ready for postseason play.
“We feel like if we are going to make a run at the region title, the first time we play these teams can not be once we get there,” Taylor said. “We want to play the teams during the season that we feel like that could or will be there in the region tournament. We are playing these teams and using that to prepare for our end goal and that is to make a run in trying to win the region tournament.”
Taylor and her coaches have set high expectations and goals for the team. Winning the district tournament is their first goal but the main goal is to win the region tournament. Last year, the Lady Cats got a taste of playing in the semifinal round of the tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena. They want to win three games and cut down the nets at WKU and hoist the region championship.
Taylor will be joined this season by returning assistant coaches Jermaine Savage and Tremaine Partinger and Derfra Holt, the girls’ middle school coach, joins the coaching staff this season.
