The Lady Cats lost their home opener to Butler County 5-3 Thursday night.

Despite the loss, the Lady Cats took the lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. After Allie Utley’s one out single and stealing second base, Zori Stout delivered an RBI double to left that scored Utley for a 1-0 lead. Following Lilly Ferguson’s single that moved Kyleigh Scott, courtesy runner for Stout, Franklin-Simpson executed a double steal that allowed Scott to score, making the score 2-0.

