The Lady Cats lost their home opener to Butler County 5-3 Thursday night.
Despite the loss, the Lady Cats took the lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. After Allie Utley’s one out single and stealing second base, Zori Stout delivered an RBI double to left that scored Utley for a 1-0 lead. Following Lilly Ferguson’s single that moved Kyleigh Scott, courtesy runner for Stout, Franklin-Simpson executed a double steal that allowed Scott to score, making the score 2-0.
“I thought this was one of the better games we have played so far this season,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We were pitching well but Butler County has a really good hitting team. They are a good ball team and this was a good game.”
The Lady Bears scored a run in the top of the 2nd and took the lead 4-2 with three runs in the top of the 5th.
The Lady Cats respond in the bottom half of the inning. Rebecca Luttrell led off by reaching base with a walk. With Scott as a courtesy runner at first, Kaitlyn Woodall reached base on a fielder’s choice and Scott beat the throw at 2md. Smith moved the runners to 2nd and 3rd on a groundout and Utley hit an RBI groundout that scored Scott from 3rd that cut their deficit down to 4-3. But they couldn’t add any more runs as they left Woodall stranded at 3rd.
Franklin-Simpson had an opportunity in the bottom of the 6th to tie the game but lefty Ferguson and Jasmine Grover stranded at 1st and 3rd.
Butler County’s defensive stop in the bottom of the 6th led to them scoring an insurance run with an RBI sacrifice fly that made the final score 5-3 as the Lady Cats were set down in order in the bottom of the 7th.
“We had some situations with the hitters that we wanted up at the plate,” Caudill said. “Won’t hit it perfectly every time but I know they will get their bas going. Klioe (Smith) smoked one to right field. Jasmine (Grover) hit one to deep left. We hit a lot of balls hard, they just weren’t falling in. The hits will come. I am very impressed with Butler County. Solid team from top to bottom. Tough loss but we gained and learned a lot from this.”
“Great game overall but we started off slow,” Lady Bears’ head coach Amy Robbins said. “Franklin-Simpson is a good team. They hit the ball everywhere, all around. We were able to piece some hits together to come out on top. This is a young team but they have a whole lot of experience.”
Zori Stout was the losing pitcher as she pitched 4.1 innings allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts with two walks.
Lilly Ferguson led the team with two hits. Stout and Allie Utley each had an RBI with Utley along with Kyleigh Scott and Kaitlyn Woodall each scoring a run.
Franklin-Simpson will hoist the East Robertson (TN) Lady Indians from Cross Plains on Thursday night with first pitch time scheduled for 6 p.m.
