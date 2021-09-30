The Wildcats’ soccer team are undefeated in 13th District play and the regular season district champions. They will be the number one seed and face the Logan County Cougars in the semifinal round in the upcoming 13th District Tournament hosted by Russellville High School.
“It’s nice to be the regular season district champs but the only thing that matters is winning that title in the postseason,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “We will prepare for all three teams in the district and we have film from our matches with them so we need to get back on the practice field and prepare.”
Franklin-Simpson 10
Logan County 0
Senior Logan Garner led the team as he scored a hat trick plus two more goals for five goals in total, all in the 1st Half, and provided an assist.
“Most of my goals tonight were that I simply just followed the shots and put them back in,” Logan Gatner said. “The other goals that I scored is where I saw just open space and so I just took the shot.”
Senior Ben Banton added two goals with three assists. Junior Sam Mylor added a pair of goals and a pair of assists with Preston Jenkins scoring a goal. Junior John Adams and sophomore Peyton Martin each added an assist as junior goalkeeper Connor Vincent faced only one shot on goal in their dominating victory.
“It’s been a long day as I had to play in the state golf tournament earlier today and then turned around and we handled Logan County,” Connor Vincent said. “We just got to carry this over into the postseason. We must take every team we play in the district tournament seriously and that starts with Logan County again.”
“We were missing a few players tonight,” Dyer said. “Griff (Banton) had football tonight so when we rescheduled this match, we knew we would be without him. From Saturday’s state semifinal, Noah (Smith) and (Preston) Davis got banged up and Gabe (Jones) could have played tonight so we were down a few players tonight but we still pulled through.”
Franklin-Simpson 3
Todd County Central 1
Freshman Gtiff Banton scored the first goal of the match with an assist from his brother Ben. Then Griff returned the favor by giving an assist for Ben’s goal. Junior Gabe Jones scored the third goal with an assist from Garner. Vincent stopped
“Overall, the team played well with their passing and link up play,” Dyer said. “We had a few players in positions they normally don’t play in. Proud of the players stepping up to help the team out.”
The team will host the Warren Central Dragons on Thursday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex in a JV/Varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
