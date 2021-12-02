Franklin-Simpson Wildcats basketball team had a successful season as they won the 13th District Regular season and Tournament Championships. But losing in the opening round of the 4th Region Tournament on their own home floor to the Barren County Trojans left a desire and hunger to redeem themselves this season.
“Very disappointed with the way last season ended,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We had a pretty good chance to make some noise in the region but it didn’t work out that way. We are not going to dwell on that or use it as motivation for this season. Last season was different because of COVID-19 and we had to adjust. We will keep it in the back of our minds but it will have nothing to do about us this season.”
Spencer begins his 10th season as head coach with an overall record of 133-120. He is looking to lead his team to a second consecutive district tournament championship, fourth overall, for the second time in his coaching career along with ending the 21-year stranglehold 14th District teams have had in winning the 4th Region Tournament.
“These years have flown by. It’s been quick and I still look forward to it everyday,” Spencer said. “I love my guys and everybody starts grinding. Everybody has a role to play and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Senior Andreyas Miller returns as he led the team last season in scoring (22.3), made field goals (147), field goal percentage (52,7%), 3-point field goals made (31), 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%), free throws made (76) and rebounds (62), Juniors Jalen Briscoe led the team in free throw percentage at 78.3% and Connor Vincent shot 43.8% from the floor. Overall as a team, they shot 44.5% from the floor, 28.5% from 3-point range and 67.6% from the free throw line.
“Having Andreyas (Miller) back is huge. He brings leadership as he is showing the young guys what it is going to take to play on the varsity level,” Spencer said. “So with him along with Jalen (Briscoe), Connor (Vincent), Sam (Mylor), Gabe (Jones), we should be fine. We are going to find out who can be that third and fourth scorer along with Andreyas and Jalen. We think Connor and Gabe can step up. Sam will be asked to do a little bit more and the young guys are going to have to play from O.J. (Gamble), the Dickersons (Gavin and Mathias) and Ishmael (Holcomb). Focus on ourselves and play our best basketball by the end of February heading into March.”
For Franklin-Simpson to win the 13th District, they will have to deal with a Russellville Panthers team that brings almost everyone back from last year, thanks to SB-128 along with a new addition. Plus, a much hungry and improved Logan County and Todd County Central teams.
“Having the bullseye on us is nothing new. We want that and that makes us have to come play everyday. The spotlight is on the guys and they understand that there are no days off,” Spencer said. “We feel like every team in the district will be good. Russellville has some that came back along with (Anthony) Woodard transferring there. Logan County returns some guys and Todd County Central returns everyone along with a new coach. Every district game will be tough for us and just take it game by game.”
The Wildcats will play five teams: Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County, Bowling Green, Clinton County and Greenwood that all made the 4th Region Tournament. Plus, games against Glasgow, South Warren, Warren Central with a couple of showcase neutral site games against Franklin County and Louisville Southern and the Holiday Tournament at South Warren High School should have the team ready for the postseason.
“When we made the schedule, we thought that we would have a couple of more guys returning but it’s all right,” Spencer said. “We’re the Road Warriors. We have 18 road games and are playing quality competition. We start on the road at Monroe County and Clinton County. We have always had trouble on long road trips. If we are going to try to win a region championship, we have to go to these places to play in those environments. We look forward to it and will be game ready.”
The team’s goals are to win the regular season district so theory can be the top seed in the tournament. Then win the opening game in the district tournament to get them to be one of eight teams competing in the region tournament. Spencer wants his team to make some noise in the region tournament as his team has not won an opening round game in the tournament since the 2016-2017 season.
Spencer will be joined by assistant coaches: JV head coach Tony Lovan, freshman head coach Jermaine Robey along with 8th grade head coach Cailyn Hogan and managers Aniya Dunn and T.J. Jones.
