The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team had a big lead, then lost it but was able to regain it and held on for the 8-7 victory over the Bears in eight innings last Thursday night at Butler County High School.
In relief, Gunner Key picked up the win as he allowed one hit with a strikeout and walked two batters in the 7th and 8th innings. With Garrett Sadler picking up the save as he allowed a hit and walked one batter.
The Wildcats could not have asked for a better start of the game as they really got going in the top of the 1st inning. Brady Delk led off the game with a single followed by a walk to Griff Banton. Brevin Scott drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single that scored Delk for a 1-0 lead. With one out, Gavin Dickerson’s RBI single scored Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Banton, and with an error on the play, Scott scored as well making the score 3-0. Then Kody Alexander delivered an RBI single that scored Dickerson for a 4-0 lead.
The momentum stayed with Franklin-Simpson in the top of the 2nd as with two outs, Delk reached base on an error. Banton followed with an RBI triple that scored Delk and with Anderson as a courtesy runner for Banton, he scored on a passed ball that made the score 6-0.
The Wildcats added another run in the top of the 6th as Alexander and Payton Brown hit back-to-back singles. With runners at first and third, Colton Wilson hit into an RBI groundout that scored Alexander for a 7-0 lead.
But in the bottom of the 7th, the Bears battled back as they had six key hits with an error, a walk along with a sacrifice bunt, and an RBI groundout that tied the game at 7-7 that sent the game into extra innings.
In the top of the 8th for Franklin-Simpsonwith one out, Wilson singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Delk singled moved Wilson to third and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Banton, making the score 8-7.
Butler County managed to get the bases loaded with two outs for an opportunity to achieve a tie or get the win but a line drive out to center fielder Hunter Jones preserved the 8-7 victory for the Wildcats.
Brady Delk, who scored two runs, led the team with three hits, and Griff Banton, who also scored two runs, led the team with two RBI.
The Wildcats will host a weekend series at Greg Shelton Field as on Friday they will play the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots at 5:30 p.m. and the East Robertson Indians, from Cross Plains, TN, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
