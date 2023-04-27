The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team had a big lead, then lost it but was able to regain it and held on for the 8-7 victory over the Bears in eight innings last Thursday night at Butler County High School.

In relief, Gunner Key picked up the win as he allowed one hit with a strikeout and walked two batters in the 7th and 8th innings. With Garrett Sadler picking up the save as he allowed a hit and walked one batter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.