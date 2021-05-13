The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats endured a grueling set of weekend games in the Best of the West as they faced top competition from teams of the western side of the state.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Paducah Tilghman 3
Eighth grader Allie Utley was the winning pitcher with sophomore Hanna Arthur picking up the save.
The Lady Cats tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning as Allie Utley reached base on a fielding error that scored junior Gracie Arnemann.
Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the bottom of the 3rd as with two outs, junior Sherrekia Kitchens drove in senior Raegan Coffee with a RBi double, making the score 2-1.
Now tied at 2-2, the Lady Cats manufactured a couple of runs as Coffee bunts into a fielder’s choice that scored junior Haley Fowler from third base and as Coffee tried to advance to second on the play, freshman Gabi James, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck, scored for a 4-2 lead.
A couple of fielding errors led to the Blue Tornado scoring a run that made the score 4-3 with one out. But Franklin-Simpson buckled down on defense to get the final five defensive outs to hold on for the 4-3 victory.
Raegan Coffee led the team with two RBI with Gracie Arnemann and Allie Utley each having two hits.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Great Crossing 3
The Lady Cats only had four hits but took advantage of it as they rallied from three runs down for the victory.
Arthur pitched a complete game as he allowed three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Franklin-Simpson trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the 6th with one out, Allie Utley hit a RBI single that scored Maddie Utley, tying the game at 1-1. After Fowler eached base by being hit by a pitch, Tuck hit a two RBI double that scored Allie Utley and Fowler that tied the game at 3-3. With Tuck now at third, Coffee laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Tuck for the game winning run.
Arthur gave up a double in the top of the 7th but she was able to get two pop outs and a ground out for the 4-3 victory.
Marshall County 15, Franklin-Simpson 4
The Lady Marshals, who is one of the best teams from the 1st Region, unloaded a 23 hit attack to defeat the Lady Cats.
Trailing 1-0, Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the bottom of the 2nd as Maddie Utley hit a RBI single that scored Arnemann that tied the game at 1-1. Junior Lexi Holleman hit a RBI sacrifice fly that scored junior Shelby Caudill for a 2-1 lead.
Now trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the 3rd, the Lady Cats cut their deficit in half as with two outs, Arnemann hit a RBI single that scored eighth grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck, making the score 4-3.
Marshall County exploded for six runs in the top of the 4th and two in the top of the 5th to lead 12-3 heading into the bottom of the 5th as Kitchens hit an one out double that scored Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck that made the score 12-4.
The Lady Marshals closed the game out with three more runs in the top of the 7th for the 15-4 victory.
Daviess County 10, Franklin-Simpson 0
(five innings)
The Lady Panthers, the best team statistically in the 3rd Region, held the Lady Cats to one hit for the 10 run victory in five innings.
Franklin-Simpson only had three baserunners for the entire game with Holleman getting the only hit for the team in the button of the 3rd and Coffee and Kitchens reaching base on fielding errors.
The Lady Cats trailed 1-0 after four innings but in the top of the 5th, Daviess County scored eight runs on eight hits that broke the game open for the 10-0 five inning victory.
