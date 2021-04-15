The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats were not able to win a game in the Warren County Invitational, a multitude of games played against teams from all over the state at all four Warren County schools.
Owensboro Catholic 11 F-S 1 (5 innings)In their first two games of the Warren County Invitational at Greenwood High School, the Wildcats played consecutive games against two of the top 25 teams in the state.
In their first game, the offense could only muster two hits as they lost to the Owensboro Catholic Aces in five innings.
Senior Dawson Owens started the game as he pitched one and one thirds of an inning allowing five runs on four hits with a strikeout and walked one.
The Aces broke the game open in the top of the 2nd. With a 2-0 lead and bases loaded with two outs, junior Luke Scales cleared the bases with a grand slam home run to center field making the score 6-0.
Franklin-Simpson was on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 5th. Sophomore Connor Vincent, who reached base by being hit by a pitch, scored on a fielding error off a hit by junior Ben Banton that made the final score 11-1.
Senior Cole Wix, who hit a double in the 1st, and senior Jake Konow, who hit a single in the 2nd, had the only two hits of the game for the Wildcats.
Danville 16 F-S 0 (4 innings)The Admirals, who are ranked among the top three teams in the state, had 12 hits, four of them were home runs, as they defeated the Wildcats in four innings.
Wix started the game for Franklin-Simpson. He pitched an inning as he allowed 12 runs on eight hits while striking out one and walked two.
Danville hit back to back home runs in the top of the 1st, a two run shot and a solo, a three run home run in the top of the 2nd and 4th innings.
The Wildcats managed one hit in the game, a single to center field by junior Luke Richardson.
Muhlenberg County 17 F-S 3 (5 innings)The Wildcats led early on but the Mustangs scored in every inning at the plate as they defeated the Wildcats in five innings in their final game in the Warren County Invitational at South Warren High School.
Junior Taylor Lowhorn pitched one third of an inning for the Wildcats allowing five runs, three of them were earned, on one hit while walking four batters.
Franklin-Simpson scored first in the top of the 1st with senior Dawson Owens hitting a RBI triple that scored sophomore Gabe Jones from first for a 1-0 lead.
The lead was short lived as Muhlenberg County scored five runs off of one hit in the bottom half of the 1st.
With two outs and bases loaded in the top of the 2nd, Owens drove in his second run of the game with a RBI single that scored senior Jake Konow for Franklin-Simpson, making the score 5-2.
In the top of the 3rd, Wildcats’ sophomore Connor Vincent hit a two out RBI single that scored senior Skyler Martinez as they now trailed 7-3.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the 3rd and eight runs in the bottom of the 4th as they closed out the game for the 17-3 victory.
