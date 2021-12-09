Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team qualified for the KHSAA State Dance Competition on Dec. 12 at George Rogers Clark High School in Lexington.
“Super proud of the team,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “This region is very, very competitive when it comes to dance. For us to place in the top five in both hip hop and pom divisions is really good.”
“It was a very stressful day, for me that is. It’s my first year on the team and on top of that, it was my birthday,” Lily Jackson said. “We were pumping each other up. Couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate my 16th birthday, dancing at a competition with all of my friends. Plus qualifying for state in both divisions was great but I expected that because we are a good dance team.”
The team qualified for state at the Semi-State competition held at Valley High School in Louisville on Nov. 21st with two solid performances in their two divisions. They finished third overall in the hip hop division with a composite score of 81.95, finishing 3.25 points behind Hopkins County Central and Apollo.
“We almost got the trophy,” Emma Peden said. “We just need to work on the tricks, our sharpness, just minor things to clean up and we can do that so that we can be near the top of the standings at state.”
“We were a little more than three points from first but only eight tenths of a point from second. We That is going to make us work harder and together, help each other out and support one another. We’re going to do our best to redeem ourselves and finish with a higher finish and score.”
The team also qualified for state in the pom division by placing fifth with a composite score of 79.98, finishing 10.17 points behind McCracken County along with Apollo, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
“From where we were in the very beginning, we have made a lot of progress,” Taylor Harvey said. “I am very proud of what we have done. Pom division is very hard because that is the strength of the Louisville and Lexington schools. We will be working on a few different things because the routine we did at region will be somewhat different at state on Sunday. We want to be in the top five overall, in both divisions.”
“We had to improvise a bit during our pom routine because of our costumes but it went pretty well,” Kennedi Alexander said. “We have some notes from the judges from our performance at semi-state so we are working hard to make that routine better so that we can have a great performance.”
Along with Franklin-Simpson, Apollo, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins qualified for state in both divisions. McCracken County and Owensboro Catholic each qualified in only one division.
“We will be ready to compete in both categories at state,” Makenna Delk said. “This week with the two home basketball games, we will do our routines that we will be performing at state. Our student section, fans and everyone can see what we have been working on since the beginning of the season plus we’re excited about how we will represent F-S.”
“I am excited for the team to do these routines at this week’s basketball games to see how the crowd reacts to our dances,” Hall said. “This will give us a sense of things about our routines heading into state on Sunday.”
The dance team consists of seniors: Kaydin Alexander, Eliza Cook, Taylor Harvey and Emma Peden; juniors: Makenna Delk and Brea Farmer; sophomores: Kennedi Alexander, Leah Gardner, Lily Jackson, Noah Smith, Charlotte Vaughn and Ella Watwood and freshmen Macey Cook and Grace Fairman. The team is coached by Lauren Hall and Carrie Cook.
