Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats saw their season come to an unexpected end as they lost to the Russellville Lady Panthers 51-47 in the opening round of the 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament last Monday night at Todd County Central High School.
The loss snapped their 19-game 13th District winning streak with head coach Ashley Taylor’s only two losses in district play occurring at Todd County Central High School.
“Russellville played well. Take nothing away from them. (LaReesha) Cawthorne was scoring in many different ways from scoring in the post and then late in the game, she was grabbing offensive rebounds and also was able to get out in transition. She and (A’miyah) Collier willed their team to a win.”
“This time, we matched up on everybody really well,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Orlando Hayden said. “We worked on ball control and our defense was better. Simple things that we have messed up on all season, like our turnovers. We cut that down quite a bit tonight.”
Lady Cats’ Malaya Partinger and Lady Panthers’ LaReesha Cawthorne provided most of the scoring in the 1st Quarter as Partinger scored six points with Jasmine Savage burying a 3-pointer Ashanti Johnson and Vanessa Ray each scored a basket. Cawthorne scored nine of the team’s 11 points as Franklin-Simpson led 13-11 at the end of one. ,
The Lady Cats’ defense held the Lady Panthers to two field goals in the 2nd Quarter, a pair pf 3-pointers by Brinley Mason and Jaeda Poindexter. Partinger scored a team high of four points with Savage scoring on a traditional three-point play. Naja Nolan added a basket as Franklin-Simpson led 22-18 at halftime.
Lady Cats’ Kloie Smith and Lady Panthers’ A’miyah Collier controlled the 3rd Quarter. Smith scored eight points with Savage connecting on her second 3-pointer of the gamer. But Collier scored 10 points and Cawthorne’s bucket late in the period made Franklin-Simpson trail 35-33 at the end of the third.
Partinger scored five points early in the 4th Quarter and Savage’s third 3-pointer of the game gave the Lady Cats a 41-40 lead. But Cawthorne was huge for the Lady Panthers down the stretch as she scored seven [points with Collier and Morris each adding baskets. Lyniah Brown scored four points with Smith adding two late but it was not enough as Franklin-Simpson’s quest for a three-peat and their season came to an abrupt end with a 51-47 loss to Russellville.
“We talked to them about the moments that led up to this game,” Taylor said. “It’s hard in that moment when you are not expecting to lose. There were so many emotions in that. We talked about the basketball game and then we looked back at our seniors and what we have built over the last three years. Each of the coaches and seniors spoke tp the team. And in about 45 minutes to realize that while it was bad to lose, you can’t let that define your career or season we had here.”
Malyea Partinger led the Lady Casts with a team high of 15 points with Jasmine Savage scoring 12 points and 10 points from Kloie Smith.
LaReesha Cawthorne led all scorers with a game high of 25 points with A’miyah Collier adding 13.
“I think we only played seven players tonight,” Hayden said. “The main thing I tell the girls is hustle on defense and relax a bit on offense. A’miyah (Collier) and LaReesha (Cawthorne) were big but everybody played well. Jaeda (Poindexter) held (Katelyn) McAlister to two or three shots so the defense we ran, they haven’t seen it from us and it threw them off a bit.”
The Lady cats finish their season with an overall record of 17-10.
