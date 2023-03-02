Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats saw their season come to an unexpected end as they lost to the Russellville Lady Panthers 51-47 in the opening round of the 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament last Monday night at Todd County Central High School.

The loss snapped their 19-game 13th District winning streak with head coach Ashley Taylor’s only two losses in district play occurring at Todd County Central High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.