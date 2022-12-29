At the conclusion of Franklin-Simpson’s Wildcats’ game against the Cane Ridge Ravens, the Beech Christmas Tournament’s All-Tournament Team was announced. The selections were made by the coaches in the tournament.
DeMarcus Hogan was selected to the team.
“I am proud of myself and proud of my teammates,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “I just came here wanting to play hard. My hard work in practice showed this week. This was a tough three days of games. My body is banged up and so are several others as well too. I am glad we got to do this and hope we can play three in a row at the 2-A and the postseason.”
In Hogan’s three games, he scored 61 points, making 23 of his 39 shots including eight of his 16 shots from the 3-point line. He made seven of his 12 shots from the free throw line with nine rebounds.
“His award was well deserved,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “I thought that he played well in all three games. It’s just a matter of him competing for all 32 minutes and he can do pretty much anything on the offensive end. Plus he helps us so much more when he does what he is supposed to do on the defensive end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.