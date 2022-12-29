FRANWS-12-29-22 Hogan Selected

Wildcats’ DeMarcus Hogan was selected to the Beech Christmas Tournament’s All-Tournament Team at Beech High School last Wednesday in Hendersonville, Tenn.

 Photo by

Brian Davis

At the conclusion of Franklin-Simpson’s Wildcats’ game against the Cane Ridge Ravens, the Beech Christmas Tournament’s All-Tournament Team was announced. The selections were made by the coaches in the tournament.

DeMarcus Hogan was selected to the team.

