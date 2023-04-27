The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats split a pair of road games that were high-scoring affairs against two teams, one from the 4th Region and one from Cross Plains, TN.
Lady Cats 10 Lady Indians 9In relief, Hanna Arthur picked up the win as she pitched 2.2 innings allowing five runs, only one was earned, on five hits with two strikeouts, and walked one batter.
In her first appearance this season in the circle, Allie Utley picked up the save. She pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two batters.
“I am excited to be pitching again,” Allie Utley said. “My arm has been in recovery and now it feels really great. I can spin the ball and that makes me throw it hard. I don’t even try to do that. It just comes out that way. I am having fun. Just trying to get the team a win by pitching the ball low so they will hit ground balls or pop flies. It feels great to be in the circle again.”
“It’s a nice change of pace to have Allie (Utley) come in and pitch,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said.“She has to be pushing in the mid to upper 50s with her velocity. She hasn’t pitched since December and comes in here and throws strikes. We want to keep her at 25-30 pitches per game right now. Maybe we can expand that a little bit if she has 1-2-3 innings but glad to have her pitching again.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the 2nd inning as Fa’Drea Paybne gave the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead on an RBI single that scored Kaitlyn Woodall.
The Lady Indians took the lead in the bottom of the 3rd with four runs with a two RBI double, an RBI double, and an RBI groundout.
Franklin-Simpson got a run back in the top of the 4th with two outs, Utley hit an RBI single that scored Zori Stout which made the score 4-2.
The Lady Cats’ bats blasted East Robertson in the top of the 5th to take the lead. Kloie Smith’s leadoff single and a walk to Lillyu Ferguson led to Woodall’s bunt that forced an error that scored Kyleigh Scott, courtesy runner for Smith, and Ferguison tying the game at 4-4. Maggie Brown followed with an RBI double that scored Woodall for a 5-4 lead Now with one out, Stout singled and a walk to Ava Holland made the bases loaded. Utley’s two RBI double scored Brown and Stout, making the score 7-4. Holland then scored on a passed ball and Jasmine Grover’s RBI single scored Utley which made the score 9-4. Smith was intentionally walked and Ferguson’s RBI single scored Grover for a 10-4 lead as Franklin-Simpson exploded for eight runs in the inning.
The Lady Indians rallied for a run in the bottom half of the 5th and added four more in the bottom of the 6th but their comeback would fall short as Utley came in as she and the defense got the final four outs as the Lady Cats held on for the 10-9 victory.
Zori Stout, the starting pitcher, led the team with three hits and two runs scored along with Kaitlyn Woodall and Utley had three RBI and Maggie Brown with two.
“It was a very good game,” Maggie Brown said. “We kept our energy up and played as a family. I am proud of all my teammates and how far they have come. We got behind but we came back with a big inning and we did it together.”
“They went through the lineup the first time and saw the pitching,” Caudill said.”Next time through, they were committed to hitting line drives with the wind blowing in. They did a great job of that. I don’t think we hit a pop-up all game. It was a nail-biter. Shouldn’t have been but it was.”
Lady Raiders 8 Lady Cats 6Franklin-Simpson was six outs away from a huge road victory but lost their six-run lead in the final three innings as Warren East came from behind to get the win.
“Another one that got away and we have a whole list of games that got away from us,” Caudill said. “We got some leads and then we lost our minds and forgot how we got our lead. At some point in time, we got to learn to win games when we have leads against the better teams. We showed what we’re capable of. Warren East didn’t strike out once all night. We kept them off-balanced for a little while but they are a really good-hitting team. I figured six runs would not be enough. Got off to a good start but we didn’t finish it.”
Franklin-Simpson had the momentum going early in the top of the 1st. Allie Utley led off the game with a single and advanced to 2nd. With one out, Kloie Smith delivered an RBI single that scored Utley for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Cats kept the momentum going in the top of the 2nd as with one out and Abbey Cook at first, who reached on an error, with a 1-0 count, Zori Stout hit her first home run of the season as her two-run shot cleared the center field wall, making the score 3-0. Then, Ava Holland singled and with two outs, Jasmine Grovber also singled. With a 1-0 count, Kloie Smith hit a three-run home run to center field, her sixth of the season, that made the score 6-0.
Warren East got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th with a three-run home run that cut their deficit in half to now trail 6-3. They added another run in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI sacrifice fly that made the score 6-4. The Lady Raiders completed the comeback as with bases loaded, they got a two RBI single, an RBI single, and an RBI fielder’s choice to score four runs that completed the come-from-behind victory over the Lady Cats.
“If you look at our record, we have a lot of losses,” Lady Raiders’ head coach Phillip McKinney said. “That has been eating at the girls. We haven’t really played bad. All the losses that we had, I can not say that we didn’t show up. Our games have come down to one or two plays that have either swung it in our direction or the other way. The girls really needed this one tonight.”
Lilly Ferguson led the team with three hits with Kloie Smith having four RBI and six Lady Cats: Abbey Cook, Jasmine Grover, Ava Holland Smith, Zori Stout, and Allie Utley each scoring a run.
The Lady Cats will host the Barren County Trojanetts on Monday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex with first pitch time scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
