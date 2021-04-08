DATE OPPONENT TIME
April 7 vs. Madison Central 1 p.m. Warren County Invitational
April 8 vs. Green County at Greenwood 1:30 p.m.
April 9 vs. Muhlenberg County at South Warren 11 a.m.
April 10 at Pleasure Ridge Park TBA
April 13 vs. Russellville () 5:30 p.m.
April 15 at Glasgow 5:30 p.m.
Kelly Russell Classic at Russellville
April 17 vs. University Heights 12:30 p.m.
April 20 at Todd County Central () 5:30 p.m.
April 22 vs. Warren Central 5:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Butler County 5:30 p.m.
April 24 vs. Barren County 11 a.m.
April 27 at Logan County () 7 p.m.
April 29 vs. Greenwood 6 p.m.
April 30 vs. Bowling Green 5:30 p.m.
May 1 vs. Glasgow 11 a.m.
May 3 at Barren County 5:30 p.m.
May 4 at Russellville () 5:30 p.m.
May 6 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 5:30 p.m.
May 7 vs. Henderson County 6 p.m.
May 10 at Warren Central 5:30 p.m.
May 11 vs. Todd County Central () 5:30 p.m.
May 15 at Bowling Green 12 p.m.
May 17 at Butler County 5:30 p.m.
May 17 at South Warren 5:30 p.m.
May 18 vs. Logan County () 7 p.m.
May 20 at Greenwood 6 p.m.
May 22 Adair County 3 p.m.
May 22 at Russell County TBA
May 24 vs. Warren East 5:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. South Warren 5:30 p.m.
May 27 at Allen County-Scottsville 5:30 p.m.
() — 13th District games
