The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats got their season off to a rough start as the young team lost their season home opener 10-0 to the South Warren Lady Spartans at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cats gave up five goals in each half and could not put many shots on goal as the Lady Spartans controlled the majority of the game by making the Lady Cats play on the back of their heels.
“It was definitely a tough match and not the way we wanted to start our season,” Lady Cats’ head coach Alissa Williams said. “In the beginning, we held them without a goal for almost the first 20 minutes and once they scored their first goal, our heads automatically dropped. We have to work on perseverance and definitely build from here. We have some things that are pinpointed that we need to work on from here.”
The Lady Cats will compete in the Class 2A Section 2 Tournament on Thursday against the Warren East Lady Raiders at 6 p.m. with the playing site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.