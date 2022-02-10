Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team moved one step closer in securing the regular season 13th District championship and the top seed in the upcoming 13th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a 68-33 victory at the Logan County Cougars last Saturday night.
“We talked about coming out and taking care of our business here tonight,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Super proud of them and we felt like if we did what we are supposed to do, we can end this game pretty quick.”
It was a complete domination on both ends as defensively, Logan County was overwhelmed and shut down, Offensively, the Cougars dared Franklin-Simpson returning senior Andreyas Miller to shoot from the outside and he had a career night.
In the 1st Quarter, junior Jalen Briscoe and sophomore O,J, Gambel got things started with back to back 3-pointers. Then MIller got into his groove as he scored the first points of the game with a pair of technical foul free throws. He also had a layup and closed the quarter on back to back 3-pointers as the Wildcats led 17-5 at the end of the first.
Miller was just getting started as in the 2nd Quarter, he scored 18 points with sophomores Gavin Dickerson and Ishmael Holcomb each scoring a basket as Franklin-Simpson opened the period scoring 22 unanswered points. He scored on the very rare four-point play by making a 3-pointer. He buried five 3-pointers overall, three free throws with two layups to score 22 points. Holcomb added two free throws and sophomore Mathias Dickerson added a basket as the Wildcats, who outscored the Cougars 30-6 in the quarter, led 47-11 at halftime.
“When I walked in and started doing my warmups, I felt like tonight was going to be a big game for me,” Andreyas Miller said. “I came in with a different mindset, ready to go and wanted to make sure that we get this win tonight and get them out of the way. They (Logan County) kept daring me to shoot from the outside. They gave me the space, so I took it and shot the ball.”
In the 3rd Quarter, Miller sank his eighth 3-pointer of the game to score nine more points to finish the game with a career and game high of 41 points. Mathias Dickerson, Gamble and junior Connor Vincenbt each added two points as Franklin-Simpson led 62-19 at the end of three.
The reserves got plenty of playing time with the game well in hand. Freshman Alan Johnson contributed four points with 8th grader Jakai Partinger adding a basket to the delight of the Wildcats’ fans as they improved to 4-0 in the 13th District with their 68-33 victory over Logan County.
“Andreyas (Miller) was due for a game like this,” Spencer said. “He struggled the last couple of games so he has been putting the time in, working on his shot. When you put the work in, that’s the kind of result you will get.”
Along with Andreyas Miller’s career and game hgh of 41 points, O.J. Gamble scored five points as nine players scored for the Wildcats. No Cougar scored in double figures as freshman Langston Hinton scored a team high of seven points.
“We hang our hat on our defense. We work on that everyday,” Spencer said. “Tonight, we probably fouled way too much and Logan County got a little more offensive rebounds than we would have liked. You can always find things to work on in games like this.”
Franklin-Simpson hosts the Russellville Panthers for Basketball Homecoming this Friday night at the F-S Gym in a boys/girls varsity doubleheader.
Tip-off time is at 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the doubleheader and the Homecoming King and Queen coronation starting at 5:50 p.m. and also on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and then press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.