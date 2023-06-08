The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer Team has been assembled for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
This will be one of the largest teams under head coach Brooklyn Holder as 23 student-athletes comprise this year’s team which means more new innovative stunts and tricks the team will perform this season.
“I am very excited about the new stunts that we are trying,” River Himshoot said. “We are doing two and a half so we are trying more complicated, harder stunts and so far it is working very well. The freshmen have stepped up and have put in a lot of effort and hard work. I am really excited for competition season.”
“One of our goals is to go to nationals with two and a half stunts. That would be the first time we have done that and it would be really cool doing this and we get to go to nationals,” Maura Law said. “We’re also looking to be back-to-back state champions. The general goal is to be a close team. We have a bigger team this year but the cheer team is a family. To have that family aspect on the team with a large group of girls and a guy.”
“Even though this is a big adjustment, it will be better for us because we can hit the crowd with a lot of energy,” Ashley Phillips said. “Plus, we get to know the freshmen coming in so that we can create a new bond with the team. I was a freshman and I leaned on the older girls to get through and we will do the same with the freshmen. We all have each other’s back, We try to work our best to help the team come out on top.”
Holder will have seven seniors on this year’s team but the team will consist of 10 talented freshmen. While the future is bright for the team, they will have all summer to gel this group to get ready for competitions and games.
“We are going to have to move up in UCA for competitions but for KHSAA, we will probably compete at 17 with six alternates,” Wildcats’ Cheer Team head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “So, we want to defend our regional championship in the same division. With all the talent we have, choosing six as alternates will be a tough decision. The freshmen make up the majority of the team ”
According to the freshmen, they have gone from one middle school practice per week and sometimes none depending on basketball games during the winter season to two practices per week with camps during the summer and then football games starting in August.
“This is different and a little nerve wracking going from middle school to high school cheer,” Kara Wilson said. “Learning all these stunts with a bigger team but everyone gets along like we’re brother and sisters. It’s exciting to see where we end up.”
“With all the practices, games and competitions we have going on during school, I am going to try to handle all of this with no stress,” Bristol Falls said. “I will try to compose myself and I think it will be easy because this is an amazing team.”
“They are all really good, talented kids,” Holder said. “I’m excited, especially after this season, we have no juniors that will be seniors. So we will have the same team for the next two seasons. Overall, they are doing really well. They are learning that this level of cheer is more intense than at middle school. But they have jumped in here with great spirit.”
The team will have three camps over the summer as well as practices. The camps will be a UCA cheer camp and a pair of choreography camps with one of them for their game day routine and the other to learn a second routine that they will compete in at UCA (Universal Cheerleading Association) nationals. The team will have three practices per week in July and that will carry on for the rest of the season. They will be stepping it up then in preparation for the upcoming 2023 F-S Wildcats’ football season. Plus, this will get them ready to compete in the gameday division in the KHSAA regional and potential state competitions and UCA nationals.
2023-2024 WILDCATS’ CHEER TEAM
Adyson Law
Hallie Callis
Alivia Mandrell
Kailyn Rouse
Ashley Phillips
Kara Wilson
Ava Douglas
Kirby Drake
Bree Forshee
Leah Henderson
Bristol Falls
Lexie Gregory
Chloe Kirby
Malachi Allen
DeMauria Terrance
Marlea West
Ella Evans
Maura Law
Ellie Kirby
River Himshoot
Eme Banton
Sarah Schlosser
Emma Johnson
