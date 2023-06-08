FRANWS-06-08-23 CHEER TEAM

Wildcats’ Cheer Team seniors front row (left to right) are Ellie Kirby, Alivia Mandrell, Kailyn Rouse, and Ava Douglas, Back row (left to right) are River Himshoot, Malachi Allen, and Maura Law.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer Team has been assembled for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

This will be one of the largest teams under head coach Brooklyn Holder as 23 student-athletes comprise this year’s team which means more new innovative stunts and tricks the team will perform this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.