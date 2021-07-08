The Franklin Duelers baseball team split four games last week winning one home and one road game.
The Duelers played three straight road games that began with a 9-3 loss to the Owensboro RiverDawgs on Wednesday night. Thursday night’s game against the Henderson Flash was rained out but they bounced back with a 15-10 victory over the Hoptown Hoppers on Friday night. On Saturday night, they lost 15-7 to the Paducah Chiefs but won their home game 12-4 against Owensboro on Sunday night.
The Duelers have three straight home games this week at Greg Shelton Field on the campus of Franklin-Simpson High School. On Tuesday night they play Paducah, the Muhlenberg County Stallions on Wednesday and the Fulton Railroaders on Thursday with first pitch starting times scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
On Friday night, Franklin will play at the Full County Rhythm at 7:05 p.m. They will host the Muhlenberg County on Saturday night also at 7:05 p.m. and on the road on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. against Paduvah. After a day off on Monday, they return to action on Tuesday night the 13th at Muhlenberg County at 7:05 p.m.
