Junior golfer Conleigh Wilson, who shot a score of 79, won a sudden death playoff hole against Western Hills’ Adisyn Fox to finish 2nd overall at last Monday’s inaugural Class 2-A State Golf Tournament in Owensboro.
“It feels great to have had the outcome that I did,” Conleigh Wilson said. “I had worked hard and was confident with my swing leading up to the tournament. I did shoot 7 over, and those 7 strokes were all on my front nine. I was able to battle back and stay even par on the back. Then I had to go into a playoff and thankfully I won on the first hole that we played. I’m thankful for the support and help I had from my coach, Sarah. I’ll put in some practice this week and I’m excited to play at the Region Tournament.”
Wilson scored seven over par on her first nine holes played but battled back on her final nine holes to shoot even par that forced a playoff on the 18th Hole where Wilson scored a par for runner up in the tournament.
“My drive ended up in the middle of the fairway and I decided to hit a 9 iron,” Wilson said. “I had been putting my iron shots pretty close that day so I was feeling pretty good about this shot into the green. I put it to about 8 feet. I scored a par and she (Fox) bogied.”
“I’m so excited and happy for her! She didn’t get a chance to play the practice round due to the rain but we were able to ride around and see the course, so this was her first time playing it,” Lady Cats’ golf head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “The first nine she hit 7 of 9 greens in regulation but struggled with her putting. She turned it around on the second nine and shot even to put her in position of the top 5. As more players came in she continued to move up spots and finished tied for 2nd which lead to a sudden death playoff, over an hour after she finished playing. She didn’t let that bother her and played the playoff hole perfectly to win. This was an entirely new experience for her and I’m so proud of how she represented Franklin Simpson by being the first ever 2A state runner up! I look forward to hopefully bringing an entire team next year!”
Russell County’s McKenzie Trautman won the individual title with a score of 68 and her team also won the team title with a score of 346.
