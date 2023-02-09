FRANWS-02-09-23 Lady Cat Vs Rville in District

Photos by Kelly Phillips

 Photos by Kelly Phillips

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team outscored the Russellville Lady Panthers 15-5 for the 49-39 victory.

With the victory, Franklin-Simpson are the 13th District regular season champions and will be the number one seed in the upcoming 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament hosted by Todd County High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.