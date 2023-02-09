The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team outscored the Russellville Lady Panthers 15-5 for the 49-39 victory.
With the victory, Franklin-Simpson are the 13th District regular season champions and will be the number one seed in the upcoming 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament hosted by Todd County High School.
“Really proud of our girls,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We talked about controlling our own destiny. I like for that to be on our hands and we knew winning this game tonight puts us in control of finishing first. Really proud of them of getting the job done here at Russellville.”
The Lady Cats had a fantastic start in the 1st Quarter. After Lareesha Cawthorne’s opening basket of the game for the Lady Panthers, Franklin-Simpson’s defense held them scoreless for the remainder of the period. Kloie Smith scored six points, dour in the paint, with two points each from Lyniah Brown and Naja Nolan for a 10-2 lead at the end of one.
The Lady Panthers fought back and quickly tied the game at 10-10 with an 8-0 run with forcing four turnovers consecutive turnovers along with four points by Cawthorne and two points each from A’miyah Collier and Jaeda Poindexter. Jasmine Savage knocked down a couple of 3-pointers in the quarter as Smith scored four points as the duo combined to score with points in a row in one stretch for Franklin-Simpson led 23-20 at halftime.
Katelyn McAlister buried her first 3-pointer of the game to start the 3td Quarter for the Lady Cats. Malyea Partinger, who was playing with a mild ankle injury, scored five points with Savage connecting on three free throws Collier led the Lady Panthers and Caethorne’s basket at the end of quarter tied the game at 34-34.
With the game on the line, the Lady Cats ramped up their defensive pressure on Russellville as they held them to two made field goals. Partinger and Smith combined for three made field goals for Franklin-Simpson but down the stretch as a team, they made nine of their 12 free throws that led them to the 49-39 victory and the 13th District regular season championship.
“We’ve been working on free throws in our practices and I was able to find my rhythm again,” Katelyn McAlister said. “It has really paid off and I am proud of the tram for knocking them down.”
“Coming back to play tonight, my ankle is really tender,” Malaya Partinger said. “Wearing an ankle brace and wrapping it up before the game really helps a lot. I can run on it better but I can’t jump on it very high and elevate with my jump shot.”
“We’re executing at a much higher level,” Taylor said. “Tonight, we made free throws which was able to stretch the game out. Execution is so important this time of year. People are scouting, watching you so what you are doing and making in-game adjustments. Our girls have to be able to go out there and execute it and they were able to do that.”
Kloie Smith scored a team high of 15 points with Katelyn McAlister adding 10 for the Lady Cats.
“It was a packed house but it was really good because the energy kept us going throughout the game,” Kloie Smith said. “Last game, I didn’t do very well so last practice, I worked on passing the ball out more and scoring. I like playing a big role for the team.”
“She (Smith) didn’t think she played well and I didn’t think so either,” Taylor said. “She is like a sponge and she is super coachable. She saw the mistakes she made and worked on it in practice and she came out tonight and executed.”
Taylor also credits Lyniah Brown and Vanessa Ray for playing significant minutes in the absence of Ashanti Johnson in tonight’s game.
“People don’t realize how big of a role Ashanti (Johnson) plays for our team,” Taylor said. “Defensively, she does her job. She does all the dirty work. She is never going to be the player that shows all her work in the box score but what she does, we definitely missed tonight. I was proud of Lyniah (Brown) and Vanessa (Ray) and Ashanti spent time on the bench talking to them about different things.. I am so proud of how they stepped up and hope to have Ashanti back this week because we miss her defense.”
A’miyah Collier scored a game high of 18 points for the Lady Panthers with Lareesha Cawthorne scoring 14 points.
The Lady Cats will have a chance to finish 13th District play undefeated when they host the Logan County Lady Cougars for Homecoming on Friday night. Tip-off time is scheduled to immediately follow the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen ceremony of the boys/girls’ varsity doubleheader that has the boys’ game starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.