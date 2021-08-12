At last Tuesday’s SOKY Shootout at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville, the site of the Region 3 Boys’ Golf Tournament in late September, the Wildcats’ Golf Team finished third overall.
Seniors Dalton Fiveash finished tied for fourth with a score of one over par 73, 40 on his first nine holes and a 33 on the back nine, and Chase Wilson finishing tied for eighth with a score of two over par 74, 36 on the front nine and a 38 on his final nine holes.
“I had a bad front nine. Take the front nine away and I am right there in the lead,” Dalton Fiveash said. “After the first nine, I regrouped and started playing the golf I’ve been playing all week. I started making putts. Made an 18 foot eagle on one of the par fives, made some birdies with only one bogey. To shoot a 73 the way I played the first nine holes, can’t ask for much more than that.”
“I flipped my game around today,” Chase Wilson said, “My short game was really good. Only hit eight greens but my swing was a little bit off today. It gave me some confidence because in the past, my short game has struggled a little but played well with it today so that is a positive going forward.”
Senior Logan Garner shot a score of 12 over par 84, who scored a 42 on the front and back nine holes, with junior Connor Vincent firing a score of 13 over par 85, 42 on his first nine holes and a 43 on the back nine, and senior Ben Banton carded a score of 16 over par 88, 45 on the front nine and a 43 on his final bibe holes.
Wildcats’ individual younger players that competed were: Payton Brown with a score of 16 over par, 42 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine, with Ethan James with a score of 27 over par 99, 48 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine, and Alan Johnson with a score of 35 over par 107, 54 on the front nine and a 53 on the back nine.
Michael Lang from Greenwood won the tournament on the second playoff hole over Charlie Reber from Bowling Green. Lang’s score of two under par 70 led Greenwood ro win the tournament with a team score of five over par 293.
