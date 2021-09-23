Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats defeated the Butler County Lady Bears 3-0 (25-17, 25-21 and 25-14) last Monday night at the F-S Gym to kickoff Homecoming Week.
“Our energy for tonight’s game was absolutely incredible,” Julia Warren said. “When we are super high with energy and we are positive, everything will go right. We will always have some mistakes but getting our energy up helped us win tonight. I can’t ask for anything more than this. I am so proud of the girls and how we played against Butler County.”
“Great way to start Homecoming Week,” Volley Cats head coach Jerred Long said. “It wasn’t the cleanest game we played but it was the most we have played together all season. We were very scrappy. Did not want to let the ball hit the floor. Our serve receive was a lot better. We were not allowing them to get a lot of points in a hurry and our serves were still aggressive but accurate and that helped us out a lot. Great team victory for both JV and varsity. They have worked really hard on finding a way to come together and they executed that tonight.”
Butler County led early on 8-5 but committing 16 unforced errors led to their undoing in the 1st Set. Senior Natalie Wilkerson along with juniors Kinley Cummings and Kerri Hastings each had kills and senior Alyssa Spears served a couple of aces to win the set 25-17.
The Volley Cats forced the Lady Bears into committing 16 more unforced errors in the 2nd Set. Cummings, Hastings and Wilkerson each had touches. Senior Hannah Wallace added a kill and 8th grader Julia Warren closed the match with a service ace to seize the set 25-21.
Tied at 10 in the 3rd Set, Wilkerson served eight straight points in a row to break the set open. Senior Aysai Fuller served two aces along with a block from Wallace and kills and touches from Cummings and Hastings to win the set 25-14 and the match 3-0.
“Overall, we had great attitudes for tonight’s game,” Natalie Wilkerson said. “If we ever got down on ourselves, we built each other back up with confidence. We took everything with a grain of salt. We learned some lessons tonight which made us come together even stronger. We played really smart with some fantastic digs and passes to set up opportunities for us.”
Aysia Fuller, who had 20 assists, and Natalie Wilkerson served four aces with Kinley Cummings hitting nine kills with Kerri Hastings having eight. Alyssa Spears had 17 digs with Hastings having 10.
“It was hard playing all those matches on Saturday and we were very tired after all that,” Addi Jo Lanham said. “Somehow tonight, we were ready to go and this was probably the best game we played this season. We play like this tonight against other teams, we got this and we should win.”
“We’ve been through a spell lately and we have found a way to grow together and work even harder,” Long said. “We took our licks in tournaments over the past couple of weekends against some very good competition. But that was an opportunity for us to come together as a team. We realized what we needed to do and that is to come with passion and that is what we needed to do. Butler County is a great team but tonight, our unity helped us pull this one out. They are a growing program just like we are. We love playing growing programs because it helps us gauge where we are at.”
