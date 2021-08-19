With three of the five guys that also play soccer, Wildcats’ head coach Alec Silchuk wanted the younger players to get some playing experience as they played the Warren East Raiders in two match play events.
“For some of the younger players, this was their first match and so I’m sure they were a little nervous,” Wildcats’ head coach Alec Silchuk said. “Overall for their first match, they played well. This was a good experience for them later on down the road and hope they can build off today, practice and get better. I want them to play in our tournament in a few weeks. I want them to get the experience and learn about the game. It will be 18 holes and they have never done that but I think they will do fine. They will be excited to play in it.”
On Monday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course, Payton Brown led the team with a score of 45 with Ethan James firing a score of 50. Dai’Shaun Flippin and Gavin Summers each shot a score of 52 with Abel Summers rounding out the scorecard with a 61.
“Today was fun but a lot of work,” Dai’Shaun Flippin said. “Putting was tough at times but this was my first time playing at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek. That is where I will be focused on to improve my score in our next match play.”
The team will play the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots in match play on Thursday at the Scottsville Country Club.
