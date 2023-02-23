Franklin-Simpson Lady cats honored their four seniors: Ashanti Johnson, Malyea Partinger, Hadley Turner and Jakaya Warfield in their irregular season finale with a 49-36 victory over the Glasgow Lady Scotties.
“These four young ladies are really special to me. We’ve been together since 7th Grade and their freshmen year, I wasn’t here yet but I was the next season. What they have done for this program and
build it back up to something special is a large credit for these four girls. They each bring something unique and different and as a coach, it is a sense of pride to enjoy that moment.‘
An even 1st quarter from both teams as Katelyn McAlister knocked down two 3-pointers with Partinger adding a basket and Jasmine Savage made a free throw for a 9-9 tie game at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson seized control of the game in the 2nd Quarter as their defense held the Lady Scotties to two made field goals. Meanwhile, Kloie Smith scored six points with Savage burying her first 3-pointer of the game and Partinger scoring another bucket as the lady Cats led 20-14 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to as high as nine points with Vanessa Ray scoring four points. McAlister connected on her third 3-pointer of the game with Lyniah Brown scoring a bucket off a steal and Ashanti Johnson made a free throw. Mia Cassady kept Glasgow close with five points as the Lady Cats led 30-23 at the end of the third.
Partinger, who scored on a traditional three-point play, had five points with two each from Brown and Smith was able to extend the Lady Cats’ lead to double digits, 39-27. Smith scored four more points in the period with McAlister dropping her fourth 3-pointer of the game and Ray scoring also on a traditional three-point play as the Lady Cats defeated Glasgow 49-36.
Katelyn McAlister and Kloie Smith led the lady Cats by scoring 12 points each.
“Emotional night for all of us,” Taylor said. “Senior Night is a bitter sweet night. The last game we get to play in our gym. This moment is huge for them and I thought mentally, it would be a hard game for us. I didn’t think we got into a good flow. It was kind of choppy but I thought they played hard and came out with the win and everybody healthy. This is what we wanted heading into the tournament.”
Mia Cassady led the Lady Scotties with 10 points.
