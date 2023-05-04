FRANWS-05-04-23 DANCE TEAM

The 2023-2024 Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team consists of front row (left to right): Noah Smith, Ella Watwood, Leah Gardner, Kennedi Alexander, and Charlotte Vaughn. Middle row (left to right): Addison Vice, Grave Fairman, Macey Cool, and Alivia Antle. Back row (left to right): Kaylee Gehret, Mya Moore, Ali Cruz, Katie Thomas, and Madaleigh Doty.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team has selected their new tram for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Tryouts took place the week of Apr. 10th with auditions on the 14th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.