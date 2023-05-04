The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team has selected their new tram for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
Tryouts took place the week of Apr. 10th with auditions on the 14th.
“Tryouts went really well,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “The dancers were asked to perform a one minute and 30 second dance that incorporated jazz, hip-hop, and pom, along with several different technical skills. The judges were four dancers from WKU’s Topperettes’ Dance Team.”
The team returns 10 dancers from last season:
Seniors: Kennedi Alexander, Leah Gardner, Noah Smith, Charlotte Vaughn, and Ella Watwood
Juniors: Macey Cook and Grace Fairman
Sophomores: Alivia Antle, Ali Cruz, and Addison Vice.
The four new dancers on the team are sophomore Katie Thomas and freshmen Madaleigh Doty, Kaylee Gehret, and Mya Moore.
The team will start preparing for KHSAA state competitions and qualifying to compete at DTU in Orlando, Fla.
“We are really looking forward to this season,” Hall said. “This summer, we are most excited about camp with DTU (Dance Team Union) pom choreography with Jessica Curtis and hip-hop choreography with Tribe99.”
The team is coached by Lauren Hall and Jessi Profitt.
