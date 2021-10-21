Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team made an historic run last week during the 4th Region Tournament. With their win in their quarterfinal round, they won a match in the tournament for the first time since 2006 — a time when that team had brothers and current coaches, head coach Justin and assistant coach Jacob Dyer, playing on that team.
Following their historic win, they saw their season come to an end in the semifinal round of the tournament.
“I said to the players to remember the positives from this season. For those that are returning next season, remember the feelings of this tournament, good and bad, and let that be a motivator for next season,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “Did not know heading into the season how we would be. To have the season we have from going to the Class 2-A state semifinal and being a couple of bounces away from going to the finals. Winning the district tournament for the second season in a row. We truly have nothing to hang our heads down. Credit to the players on their character and discipline, our word for the season, for coming together and everyone was willing to do whatever it takes for the person beside them.”
4th Region QuarterfinalFranklin-Simpson 5, Barren County 2
In a rematch from last year’s quarterfinal round match in the region tournament where Barren County escaped with the one goal victory, Franklin-Simpson gained a measure of payback with the come from behind victory.
Just like in their 13th District Tournament championship match against the Russellville Panthers, the Wildcats trailed early 2-0 in the 1st Half with goals by Trojans’ senior Aden Nyeken and junior Micah Wilson. Wilson along with junior Juan Carlos Alejo-Robiero.
Franklin-Simpson cut their deficit in half to 2-1 late in the half with a goal by junior Gabe Jones.
“The goal gave us momentum,” Jones said. “Going down 2-0 and the wind blowing with us was not good. My goal got us going and we were able to come back with four goals in the 2nd Half. We figured out their game plan and once we did, we took over and they could not come back from that.”
In the 2nd Half, Wildcats’ senior Logan Garner scored a goal that tied the match at 2-2 that clearly took all the momentum away from the Trojans.
“Don’t know who passed or how the ball got to me. I know that the ball was crossing in and it bounced off a Barren County player and I just kicked it in,” Garner said. “Last year, we thought we would smack them and we lost. We had to come back this time and handle business and we did that.”
Franklin-Simpson kept applying pressure to Barren County’s defense and junior goalkeeper Gavin McCord that resulted in senior Ben Banton scoring a hat trick of goals that sealed the match for the historic 5-2 victory.
“I felt like we are a 2nd Half team. We’re stronger because of our conditioning and tonight it was that and our intensity that got us through,” Ben Banton said. “They jumped on us early but we had a strong 2nd Half, took the momentum away from them with the pressure and goals and put them away.”
“Part of the game of soccer is that you try to figure out how they are trying to play you,” Dyer said. “Over the past couple of years, Barren County has played us perfectly. It was a bit of an adjustment on the fly because our game plan was based on how they played us last year. They still had a good defensive structure but played us a little more open. They marked Ben (Banton) and not many teams tried that this season. But once we got going, “uncle ‘mo” is aaa real thing and once there is a swing with that, it is tough to overcome. Gsbe’s (Jones) goal started it and then when Logan (Garner) got his goal that tied it, you can feel it and see the switch. Then the momentum snowballed when Ben scored his goals.”
Along with assists from Banton, Garner and Jones, junior Preston Jankins and sophomore Trevor Kindred each also had an assist. Junior goalkeepers Connor Vincent had four saves with Joseph McClendon having one.
“It was a carbon copy of the district tournament final against Russellville. We didn’t plan it that way but that’s just what happened,” Dyer said. “Moving forward, we gotta fix that. We got to do better from the opening. Can’t afford to get down one, two goals as we keep advancing in the tournament.”
4th Region SemifinalWarren Central 4, Franklin-Simpson 0
The Wildcats couldn’t generate much offense and could not take advantage of opportunities when they could as they were eliminated in the semifinal round of the tournament by the Dragons.
Vincent saved 13 shots including a penalty kick in the 2nd Half. Franklin-Simpson managed six shots on goal but were all saved by junior Tarik Kovacevic.
Warren Central scored three goals in the 1st half and one late in the 2nd Half. Senior Nae Reh scored a pair of goals along with seniors Damir Beganovic and Au Reh each scoring a goal. Au Reh along with junior Senir Hodzic, senior Thang Lian and junior Kenasi Mpenda each had an assist.
“Very proud of my team,” Dyer said. “Talent and skill wise, not sure where we fall in the region but team wise, we competed well and definitely the sun was greater than the individual parts. We were a true team not only tonight but throughout the entire season.”
