The team formerly known as the Franklin Duelers is now known as the Bowling Green Lugnuts.
The team announced on its Facebook page that it is rebranding resulting in the name change and logo change.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 3:47 am
The Duelers began play in the Ohio Valley summer collegiate baseball league in 2019. After the 2020 season was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duelers resumed play in 2021 and continued this year.
The Duelers played their home games at Franklin-Simpson High School’s baseball field in 2019 and 2021. They played their home games this season at South Warren High School in Warren County.
— Staff report
