With the regular season less than two weeks away, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ and Wildcats’ basketball teams played in exhibition games last week.
Last Thursday night, the Lady Cats played at Gallatin High School and the Wildcats hosted White House (TN) at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
Both head coaches, Ashley Taylor of the Lady Cats and Dee Spencer of the Wildcats, liked what they saw from both teams.
“I was pleased and in your first outing, defense is ahead of the offense and our defense is our identity,” Taylor said. “I was proud of how hard we played. They played together in constant communication. We worked on some things offensively because we don’t have the 20 points per night in our scoring. We definitely have a lot of things to work on.”
“It was good to see the guys play against somebody else,” Spencer said. “I’m proud of the effort that they had. A lot of work needs to be done. We got to get better on the defensive end. We got to do a better job of taking care of the ball and rebounding. We have one more scrimmage left and we should have everybody ready by then.
Their final exhibition games will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd when they host Owensboro Catholic and the Wildcats will host Daviess County on the 23rd.
The regular season begins on Nov. 29th when the Lady Cats travel to Hart County in the opening round of the Class 2-A Region 2 tournament and the Wildcats will host Monroe County at the F-S Gym.
