The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team extended their winning streak to five as they defeated the Bowling Green Lady Purples, from the 14th District, and the Edmonson County Lady Cats, from the 12th District of the 3rd Region.
“I feel like we are playing our games as of late, inning by inning and playing together as a team,” Haley Fowler said. “We’re playing united, not for the individual stats. It’s really paying off because we have put together a five game win streak. We’re focused and we want to get these wins and keep playing our best softball right now.”
Franklin-Simpson 8 Bowling Green 4Freshman Gabi James was the winning pitcher. She pitched all seven innings allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and walked one batter.
“I found out at Wednesday’s practice that I would be pitching so I was really nervous for my first start tonight,” Gabi James said. “I think I did pretty well pitching in my first varsity game. Felt good to get this win but I definitely need to hit mu locations and spots better.”
“Gabi (James) did amazing,” Kaeleigh Tuck said. “She has been doing great in the JV games. All she had to do is carry it over to the varsity game and tonight, she had her chance and she pitched very well. She said she was nervous but you couldn’t see that she was.”
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st, Franklin-Simpson tied the game at 2-2. With runners in scoring position, senior Kaeleigh Tuck’s RBI single scored eighth grader Allie Utley. Then with one out, junior Sherrekia Kitchens hit a RBI sacrifice fly that scored junior Haley Fowler.
In the bottom of the 2nd, the Lady Cats took the lead as with one out and with bases loaded, Fowler hit a RBI single that scored senior Maddie Utley and a fielding error on the play also scored junior Lexi Holleman for a 4-2 lead.
Leading 4-3 in the bottom of the 4th, Franklin-Simpson took advantage of another fielding error as Allie Utley stole third base and with a throwing error on the play, Utley scored that made the score 5-3.
The Lady Cats broke the game open in the bottom of the 5th as junior Gracie Arnemann’s RBI double scored senior Raegan Coffee for a 6-3 lead. With one out and runners in scoring position, Maddie Utley hit a two RBI single that scored Arnemann and junior Shelby Caudill that made the final score 8-4.
“My first two at bats, I hit pop ups and I knew I had to adjust so I thought to hit a ground ball like Coach Todd (Caudill) tells us and I ended up hitting a line drive in the gap,” Gracie Arnemann said. “The pitch was a little inside because her pitches have been jamming us lefties. I got ahead of it a little early and got a nice line drive hit.”
Maddie Utley led the team with two RBI along with her, Sherrekia Kitchens and Allie Utley, who scored two runs, each had two hits.
Franklin-Simpson 7 Edmonson County 4
James won her second game in a row as she pitched a complete game allowing four runs, three of them earned, on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
The Lady Cats took the lead in the top of the 3rd inning as with two outs and the bases loaded, Coffee hit a three RBI double that scored Allie Utley, Fowler and Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck. Two batters later, Arnemann hit a single that scored Coffee on a fielding error and Kitchens for a 5-2 lead.
Leading 5-3 in the top of the 5th with one out and runners that 1st and 3rd, Kitchens hit a RBI single that scored Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck, making the score 6-3 in favor of Franklin-Simpson.
The Lady Cats manufactured another run in the top of the 6th as with one out, Holleman sacrificed and reached base on a fielding error that scored Caudill that made the final score 7-4.
Coffee led the team with three RBI with Kitchens having three hits and Grover scoring two runs.
