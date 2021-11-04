After a year and a half off from band, the Franklin-Simpson Marching Band competed for the final time of the season at Warren East for the 2021 Regional Competition.
Although they didn’t advance on to Semifinals , this young band of 48, with only three seniors and six juniors, worked tirelessly and put any many long hours and should be proud of their accomplishments.
They competed with some of the best bands in Kentucky all season and finished 10th overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.