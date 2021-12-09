Franklin-Simpson played their second consecutive team from the 4th Region as they traveled to Albany to play the Clinton County Bulldogs, from the 16th District,
Lady Cats 61, Lady Bulldogs 41Franklin-Simpson’s pressure defense along with making six 3-pointers in the game led to their 20-point victory, their second double digit victory of the season.
“This was a team win. Complete defensive effort by everyone which is the team’s identity,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I noticed the nerves were gone from our first game and we had moments where we didn’t look great but overall, I was impressed with how we looked tonight.”
Sophomore Karelyn McAlister, who made five 3-pointers, led the Lady Cats with 15 points with junior Hadley Turner adding 10 points.
“We’ve been putting up a lot of shots in practice and I just try to put up as many repetitions as I can,” Katelyn McAlister said. “That’s my role on the team and I am learning that when I do miss one, put it behind me and focus on making the next one.”
“It was a good game. We played hard and we pushed hard through it,” Vanessa Ray said. “We like to play really fast. We feel like that when we are running, playing fast that no one is able to keep up with us.”
Franklin-Simpson’s pressure defense was relentless in the 1st Quarter as they held Clinton County to no field goals made. Turner scored five points with a 3-pointer from McAlister as they led 12-5. Landree Moons made the Lady Bulldogs’ first field goal of the game with 6:41 left. McAlister drained two more 3-pointers with freshman Vanessa Ray adding a 3-pointer as well for five points for a 29-15 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cats put the game away with their speed and depth in the 3rd Quarter as McAlister knocked down two more 3-pointers with four points each from juniors Ashanti Johnson and Le Le Partinger and a traditional three-point play from Turner as the team outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-9 for a 53-24 lead. The freshman: Lyniah Brown, Sa’Nya Downey, Lanayjah Knight and Tahlia Spencer each scored two points in the 4th Quarter to close out the game for the 20-point victory.
“Her (Katelyn McAlister) role is to knock down shots with Hadley (Turner), Jasmine (Savage) and Vanessa (Ray) hitting 3’s as well. When they play zone and camp in on our bigs, we have to make shots,” Taylor said. “We passed the ball well out of the zone late, especially in the third. Our ball movement in that quarter is where we were able to blow the game wide open.”
Sophomore Landree Moons led all scorers with 17 points for Clinton County.
Bulldogs 61, Wildcats 45The Wildcats’ inability to make shots in the 2nd Half led to their undoing as they lost their first game of the season at Clinton County.
“We are going to have to be more mentally tough,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Connor (Vincent) and Jalen (Briscoe) both picking up their second foul in the 2nd Quarter really hurt us. Jalen was never able to get into a rhythm because of that.”
Both teams played evenly in the 1st half as junior Gabe Jones, who made three 3-pointers, scored a game high 13 points for Franklin-Simpson. Juniors Connor Vincent also knocked down a three bomb with Jalen Briscoe also scoring three points. Senior Adam Hay scored a team high of 12 points for Clinton County as both teams were tied at 25-25 at halftime.
“The iron was unkind” for the Wildcats in the 2nd Half as they went through a near nine minutes of game time stretch where they did not make a shot from the floor with sophomore Mathias Dickerson’s basket in the 3rd Quarter to Briscoe’s 3-pointer late in the 4th Quarter. Senior Nick Delk, who was in foul trouble in the 1st Half, had a big 2nd half with 15 points with five points each from senior Bryson Cross and sophomore Cohen Davis for the 16-point victory for Clinton County.
“We panicked. Clinton County started chasing us with their pressure game. We kept dribbling into their traps. We knew what was going to happen so we needed to do a better job of executing,” Spencer said. “Andreyas (Miller) not playing is no excuse. We just got to play better and we’re really young. Our bench consists of pliers who have never played varsity basketball so it’s a process. Main thing to take away is no matter where or who we play, we need to compete every second. When things don’t go your way, you can’t be pouting or upset about it.”
“Franklin-Simpson is such a hard guard for us because of the way he has kids play on both sides of the floor,” Bulldogs head coach Todd Messer said. “It’s a contrast of styles and tonight we had an advantage with (Andreyas) Miller being out because he is such a fantastic player. The difference was when we had the ability to take (Gabe) Jones out of the game and make the others make the plays.”
Gabe Jones led all scorers with a game high of 20 points for Franklin-Simpson. Nick Delk and Adam Hay each scored 15 points for Clinton County with Bryson Cross adding 13.
“Going back to last year’s game, Nick (Delk) can get you by using his length going after the ball and can make you pay on the backside in and around the rim,” Messer said. “He had a huge 2nd Half for us but got to commend Adam (Hay) for stepping up. If he didn’t score his 12 in the 1st Half, we would probably be down by that much at halftime.”
