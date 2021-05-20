The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team played three teams from the 14th District, winning one home game last Monday and losing two road games over the weekend.
Franklin-Simpson 15 Warren Central 0The Wildcats had seven hits but 12 walks issued by the Dragons led to a three inning run ruled victory last Monday at Greg Shelton Field.
Sophomore Isaac Callis pitched all three innings allowing one hit with six strikeouts and walked one batter.
“It was a good game,” Isaac Callis said. “Just went out there and threw strikes. We played good defense and we swung the bat when we could but overall, we did what we expected to do.”
Franklin-Simpson scored in the bottom of the 1st as senior Skyler Martinez and junior Luke Richardson each hit two RBI doubles and junior Justin Jones hit a RBI single. Martinez, senior Dawson Owens and junior Ben Banton each scored on a passed ball along with bases loaded RBI walks by senior Cole Wix and Richardson for a 10-0 lead.
In the bottom of the 2nd, sophomores Gabe Jones hit a bases loaded RBI single and Connor Vincent hit a RBI groundout for two more runs, making the score 12-0.
The Wildcats closed the game out in the bottom of the 3rd as Banton drew a bases loaded RBI walk and Gabe Jones and freshman John West were each hit by a pitch that scored a run for the 15-0 victory.
“This game pretty much is what it is. We had to come out and take care of business,” Cole Wix said. “It is a confident booster heading into the district game against Todd County Central. We are in a good position that we are at home with two district games that we can and should win. We got to match our intensity the last time we played both Todd and Logan County. If we do that, we will win the district.”
“Tonight’s game was a chance for us to improve and get better,” Luke Richardson said. “(Isaac) Callus threw a good game so that was especially good for him. Everything was all positive in this game, nothing really negative. It was a good game for us.”
Skyler Martinez and Dawson Owens led the team with two hits each with Luke Richardson having three RBI and Taylor Lowhorn, Martinez. Owens and Cole Wix each scored two runs.
South Warren 14 Franklin-Simpson 11
The Wildcats scored 11 runs on 15 hits but it was not enough as the Spartans came away from the slugfest with a victory last Friday night.
Franklin-Simpson led early in the 1st as with two on and no outs, Fiveash hit a three run home run to right field. Then with one out, senior Jake Konow hit a RBI single that scored Justin Jones for a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats regained the lead in the top of the 4th as with bases loaded and two outs, Richardson hit a RBI single followed by freshman Garrett Sadler, courtesy runner for Wix, making the score 6-5.
South Warren took the lead for good in the bottom of the 5th as with six hits, including an inside the park, two run home run, five walks and a batter who was hit by a pitch for nine runs for 14-6 lead.
Franklin-Simpson went to work in the final two innings. In the top of the 6th, Richardson hit a RBI single that scored Wix. Later with one out, Konow hit a RBI groundout that scored Fiveash, making the score 14-8.
The Wildcats rallied late in the top of the 7th as with two outs, Wix hit a RBI double that scored Owens. That was followed by Fiveash hitting his second home run to right field of the game, a two run shot. The rally ended with a strikeout and a runner at first as the Spartans held on for the 14-11 victory.
Bowling Green 10 Franklin-Simpson 0The Purples scored 10 runs on six hits but capitalized on 10 walks by the Wildcats’ pitching for the victory last Saturday afternoon.
Franklin-Simpson managed four hits at the plate. Richardson hit a leadoff single in the top of the 2nd with Martinez’s one out single in the top of the 3rd and back to back singles by Konow and Vincent to leadoff the top of the 5th.
Bowling Green scored three runs in the bottom of the 1st, two in the 2nd, four in the 3rd and one in the 4th for the five inning victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.