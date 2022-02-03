The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team won their second 13th district game this week, third overall in the season, as they defeated the Todd County Central Lady Rebels 66-42 last Saturday night at the F-S Gym.
“Big district win for us tonight,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Our schedule has been a little rocky but we’re glad to be able to get this game in tonight and not have to reschedule it for later on. Really good to be sitting where we’re at right now in the district.”
The Lady Cats’ defense, their depth and speed would be too much for the Lady Rebels. In the 1st Quarter, they held Todd County Central without a field goal for almost 6:30 of game time until sophomore Abby Williams’ ended their drought. Defense turned to offense for Franklin-Simpson as they opened the game with back to back 3-pointers from returning senior Alera Barbee and junior Lee Lee Partinger. They each scored five points with two points from junior Hadley Turner for a 12-4 lead at the end of the first.
The Lady Cats’ kept lighting it up from behind the arc as freshman Jasmine Savage drilled two and sophomore Katelyn McAlister made one, Barbee scored six points with freshman Lyniah Brown adding four. Senior Tamiya Foster made a 3-pointer as she led the Lady Rebels in scoring in the 2nd Quarter as Franklin-Simpson led 31-14 at halftime.
Barbee added six more points for the Lady Cats in the 3rd Quarter with Broan and junior Ashanti Johnson each scoring four pints off of steals and layups. Partinger and Turner each added a pair of free throws for Franklin-Simpson. Lady Rebels’ freshman Alexis Taylor scored four points with junior Ciara Collins knocking down a 3-pointer as the Lady Cats led 49-28 at the end of three.
Taylor scored four points for Todd County Central in the 4th Quarter with Collins making her second 3-pointer of the game and Williams adding a traditional three-point play. McAlister knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game for Franklin-Simpson with Barbee scoring eight points. Freshmen Lanayjah Knight and Tahlia Spencer put the finishing touches on the district game as they combined for the final five points of the game for the 66-42 victory.
“We could have played a little more better in areas but I think we all played well as a whole,” Naja Nolan said. “We need to work on our free throws. I need to work on my shot but I am excited to see what we can do the rest of the season.”
“It’s a Saturday game and we’re not used to playing on Saturdays but we came ready to play,” Tahlia Spencer said. “We still have a lot of stuff to work on because nothing is perfect but we are playing pretty good right now.”
Alera Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 25 points for the Lady Cats with Alexis Taylor scoring 10 points for the Lady Rebels.
“We approached the two games against Todd County Central differently in each game,” Taylor said. “Monday, we approached it as if we had nine days off and the first night of playing back to back games. Tonight, we tweaked some things on our press and left our main players in there to work on that against them. That plus we wanted to speed them up, get into their legs and you can tell how tired Todd County Central was.”
The Lady Cats will play at the Bowling Green Lady Purples on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 5:20 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
