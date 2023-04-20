Payton Brown pitched very well by going 5.2 innings allowing four runs on seven hits with a strikeout.
“I was feeling good on this warm day. My arm felt good and I feel like I did throw pretty well today. I was able to place my fastball but my curveball, I should have gotten that down a little more. Could have placed that better but those were the main two pitches I threw today. I was confident about today. I was thinking about the Glasgow game where I came in and threw eight pitches and got a save and used that for confidence for today’s game. I didn’t know I was going to pitch today until we got here at Warren Central.”
Franklin-Simpson drew first blood in the top of the 1st inning. Walks to leadoff batter Brady Delk and Gavin Dickerson with a single from Griff Banton made the bases loaded with two outs. With a full count, Hayden Satterly drew an RBI walk that scored Delk for an early 1-0 lead but that would be the only run they could get across home plate.
The Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd as Colton Edwards hit a leadoff single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Caiden Murrell. Edwards wasn’t there long as he was brought home on an RBI single by Tray Price, making the score 1-1.
The game was a defensive battle as both teams pitched it and made defensive plays very well. But Warren East got things going in the bottom of the 6th. Maddox Tarrance led off the inning with a single. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Drake Young’s RBI double scored Tarrance for a 2-1 lead. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Kavien Hinton, making the score 3-1. Chase Carver followed with a double and scored on a couple of passed balls for a 4-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson gave it a run in their final at bat in the top of the 7th. With one out, Colin Anderson reached base with a walk and stole second. Gunner Holland followed with a single that moved Anderson to third. Colton Wilson’s RBI groundout scored Anderson that cut their deficit down to 4-2. But a groundout ended the game and eliminated the Wildcats from the Section 2 Tournament with a 4-2 loss to Warren East.
“We were just trying to make things happen,” Raiders’ head coach Wes Sanford said. “(Payton) Brown was dictating our at bats and we want to control, dictate what we do at the plate. We just wanted to make things happen by moving guys around and trying to get something going. Our offense has been a little rough as of late. We want to put some pressure on you and force them into making some mistakes and when we can do that, our lineup has the potential to be really rough to get through.”
The Wildcats had only two hits, one each from Griff Banton and Gunner Holland, but had six baserunners reach via base on balls. Hayden Satterly and Colton Wilson had the RBI with Colin Anderson and Brady Delk each scoring a run.
“We got to get the bats going and have better at bats,” Brown said. “Too many ground outs on first pitch. You got to stay in there and make their pitcher work. For now, we need to get a lot of practice and more practice in hitting.”
The Wildcats will play at the Butler County Bears on Thursday night at 6 p.m. and at the Bowling Green Purples on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
