Payton Brown pitched very well by going 5.2 innings allowing four runs on seven hits with a strikeout.

“I was feeling good on this warm day. My arm felt good and I feel like I did throw pretty well today. I was able to place my fastball but my curveball, I should have gotten that down a little more. Could have placed that better but those were the main two pitches I threw today. I was confident about today. I was thinking about the Glasgow game where I came in and threw eight pitches and got a save and used that for confidence for today’s game. I didn’t know I was going to pitch today until we got here at Warren Central.”

