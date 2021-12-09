In last Tuesday’s season opener, Franklin-Simpson traveled to Tompkinsville to sweep both games against the Monroe County Falcons, from the 15th District of the 4th Region.
Lady Cats 62, Lady Falcons 47Franklin-Simpson used relentless defensive pressure with their multiple rotations that stymied Monroe County into committing 30 turnovers which for some turned into easy baskets for the 15-point victory.
“We didn’t play extremely well but it took us a half to get going,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “It was our first game of the season, we are on the road and we’re a young team. We finally got it going in the 3rd Quarter and played the game the way we wanted to.”
Returning senior Alera Barbee scored a game high of 21 points with junior Le Le Partinger and sophomore Katelyn McAlister each adding 11 points and junior Hadley Turner with 10 points.
“We played extremely hard and made a lot of mistakes and won by 15 points. We can do so much more. We’re going to get better and improve,” Alera Barbee said. “We’re playing faster than I have ever played. These freshmen like to move it up and down so fast and it is fun. We can move up and down, hit the lanes and attack. All kinds of offense that we can do when we are moving this fast.”
“Once I made the 3-pointer, I felt like it was going to be a good night,” Hadley Turner said. “We missed a lot of easy shots so we could have had more points but we need to do a better job with that because we could have won by more than 30 points if we made all the easy shots down low.”
The Lady Cats led 19-7 at the end of one with Barbee scoring six points and Turner, who knocked down a 3-pointer, with five. In the 2nd , Barbee added six more points while McAlister buried her first of three 3-pointers in the game as they led 31-24 at halftime.
In the 3rd, McAlister, with her second three of the game, scored five points with Partinger and freshman Lyniah Brown each adding four points as the Lady Cats extended their lead to double digits, 47-36. Barbee scored six points in the 4th while Turner added five as they came away with the 62-47 victory.
“We play a lot of bodies so playing very fast, very quick is to our advantage,” Taylor said. “The game tempo is fast. We want to get up on you and the other team has a six to seven or eight person rotation and that’s where we won the game. Credit to Ashanti (Johnson) and then coming off the bench Lyniah (Brown) and Vanessa (Ray) played solid defense on their guards. Combination of that with our big three playing well offensively.”
Juniors Paisley Ford led Monroe County with 17 points with Ella Massingille added 10 points.
Wildcats 63, Falcons 43Franklin-Simpson broke the game open in the 3rd Quarter and pulled away from Monroe County for the 20-point victory.
“We played hard but we need to clean up some things,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “For the most part, I’m very happy with the things that we did.”
Juniors Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones each scored a game high of 14 points with junior Connor Vincent and sophomore Gavin Dickerson each adding 10 points.
“Andreyas (Miller) is hurt. He tried to give it a go but he has turf toe. We’re going to let him rest from that but other guys stepped up,” Spencer said. “We don’t want to be a one man show. Teams will be keying on Andreyas so other guys have to make shots.”
Dickerson and Jones each knocked down 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter as six players scored for the Wildcats for a 13-8 lead. Sophomore O.J. Gamble along with Dickerson and Jones buried 3-pointers with Briscoe scoring five points for the 29-21 lead at halftime.
In the 3rd, Briscoe scored seven points with Dickerson scoring four with Jones dropping his third 3-pointer of the game. Franklin-Simpson’s timely shooting combined with Monroe County’s poor shooting led to a 12-point differential as they led 48-28. Vincent, who connected on a three bomb, scored six points in the 4th Quarter with sophomore Ishmael Holcomb adding four and Jones’ fourth 3-pointer of the game led to the Wildcats’ 63-43 victory.
“At halftime, we talked about locating (Austen) Arnett,” Spencer said. “He got going early in the 1st Half but we did a good job of locating him and making things tougher for him in the 2nd Half.”
Falcons’ sophomore Austen Arnett also scored a game high of 14 points with junior Deaton Emmert adding 11 points.
