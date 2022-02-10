Franklin-Simpson may have had one of their worst shooting nights in a half of basketball for the season. But they were able to make shots when they needed to the most and found a way to overcome that for a 55-44 13th District overtime victory at the Logan County Lady Cougars last Saturday afternoon.
“We played hard, we just couldn’t score. We made some adjustments at halftime but we stayed with it. Hadley (Turner) did things tonight that kept us in the ball game and our defense did things to help us win it. When we have nights where we struggle scoring, we have got to find ways to put the ball in the hole but you can’t question my girls’ effort.”
Points were hard to come by in the 1st Half for both teams. Junior Hadley Turner scored four points for the Lady Cats in the 1st Quarter with two points from freshman Vanessa Ray. Sophomore Nora Epley buried a 3-pointer for the Lady Cougars with senior Kadyn Costello adding a basket as Franklin-Simpson led 6-5 at the end of one.
Franklin-Simpson continued to struggle to score as Turner scored all four points for the team in the 2nd Quarter. Logan County capitalized off the Lady Cats’ shooting woes with sophomore Emerson McKinnis scoring four points with a 3-pointer from freshman Kyla Bilyeu as they led 17-10 at halftime.
The Lady Cats started to get things going as they trailed by eight points in the 3rd Quarter with freshmen Lyniah Brown scoring five points with Jasmine Savage burying the team’s first 3-pointer of the game. Junior Lee Lee Partinger added four points as they got to within two points, 26-24 at the end of the third.
Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the 4th Quarter with 3-pointers from Turner and sophomore Katelyn McAlister. Returning senior Alera Barbee scored her first points of the game with a traditional three-point play with partinger alsos scoring three points. But Logan County got six points from Emily Borders with four from Costello and two from McKinnis to force the game into overtime at 38-38.
In the overtime, the Lady Cats controlled the four minute period as McAlister’s 3-pointer put them ahead to start. Turner sank four free throws to score six points and junior Ashanti Johnson’s traditional three-point play put the game away as they outscored the Lady Cougars 17-6 in the extra period for the 55-44 overtime victory in 13th District play.
“We had players step up and make big shots in big moments,” Taylor said. “Lee Lee (Partinger) having to handle the ball for us the majority of the game, I thought tonight was a good night for her to be able to control us. This was our second overtime game of the year and nothing is ever easy. I told the girls no matter how much better we are than the other team, there will be nights where we look like this.”
Hadley Turner led all scorers with a game high of 19 points with 10 points from Lee Lee Partinger for the Lady Cats.
“We knew tonight was going to be a dogfight,” Hadley Turner said. “We couldn’t do what we normally do but we had to step up in other ways. We did what we had to do and it was good to get this win tonight.”
“We could have done better in the 1st Half but we came back,” Lee Lee Partinger said. “We got the win and now we have two over Logan County and Todd County Central. Russellville is next and I know we all are going to be ready for them. We all will be hyped to play them twice in a week,”
“Alera (Barbee) did not have her best night,” Taylor said. “She is human and she struggled. But she stayed with it. She played hard, found ways to help her team and we win and lose as a team. Tonight was definitely a team win.”
Kadyn Costello led the Lady Cougars with 13 points with Emily Borders adding 10 points.
The Lady Cats will play their final 13th District game of the season next Tuesday night at the Russellville Lady Panthers.
Tip-off time is at 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 5:50 p.m. The game can also be heard online by going to www.franklin favorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
