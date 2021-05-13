The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team took a day off from softball for some team bonding before their 13th District game at Russellville.
The day off was positive for the team as they traveled to Russellville with the 16-8 victory over the Lady Panthers as they took advantage of Russellville’s eight fielding errors.
“This was a great idea for some team bonding,” Raegan Coffee said. “It really got us closer as a team and that helped us tonight. I am so proud of my team. This could not have gone any better. This is a big win tonight. We did really well at the plate. It is the second time we scored 16 runs this season.”
“Sunday afternoon, I was watching ‘Last Chance U’ and saw them go on a retreat to get the team away to relax and I thought that it would be a good idea if we did that too,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “One of our goals is to get closer as a team and I think that helped us. We didn’t talk about softball. We had a good time, had some laughs and it helped us a lot.”
Sophomore Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher as she pitched six innings allowing eight runs, four of them were earned, on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
“Monday definitely helped us all to get away from the softball environment. Just hang out, clear our heads, get closer with each other and have fun,” Arthur said. “We’re all really happy to be 3-1 in the district and that gets us closer to the district title.”
Franklin-Simpson capitalized on two errors in the top of the 1st inning as senior Kael eigh Tuck hit an RBi single that scored eighth grader Allie Utley, who reached base on an error, for a 1-0 lead. Senior Raegan Coffee hit a RBI groundout that scored junior Haley Fowler, making the score 2-0. Junior Sherrekia Kitchens reached base also on an error that scored eighth grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck, for a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the 2nd, Arthur reached base on an error that scored Maddie Utley and later, an error on a pick off play scored freshman Katelyn McAlister, courtesy runner for Arthur, gave the Lady Cats a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the 3rd but Franklin-Simpson scored three runs in the top of the 5th on one hit, one walk and two errors. With bases loaded and one out, Arthur hit a RBI sacrifice fly that scored Kitchens. Then Allie Utley reached base on an error that scored junior Shelby Caudill and senior Maddie Utley making the score 8-2.
The Lady Cats kept the pressure on Russellville in the top of the 6th as Coffee hit a RBI double that scored Grover and Kitchens delivered a RBI single that scored Coffee for a 10-2 lead. With one out, Caudill hit a RBI groundout that scored Kitchens that made the score 11-2.
Franklin-Simpson’s offense kept on rolling in the top of the 7th. Tuck hit a two RBI double that scored Allie Utley and Fowler for two more runs. Coffee ’s single with an error on the play allowed Grover to score from third for a 14-2 lead. Caudill drove in Coffee on a RBI groundout and Maddie Utley hit a RBI single that scored junior Gracie Arnemann, making the score 16-2.
The Lady Panthers managed to score six runs on four hits with two walks and two errors in the button of the 7th but their deficit was too large to overcome as the Lady Cats swept the regular season series with their 16-8 victory.
“Game was moved to Wednesday so we had a good clean practice on Tuesday. Emphasized on trying not to be perfect at the plate but find a way to get on base any way you can. They did a good job on squaring up at the plate and hit a lot of good line drives, hard hit balls,” Caudill said. “Plus, we made game winning plays defensively. We just got to do a better job of closing games out. Hanna (Arthur) worked hard for six innings. Hot to do a better job of helping her out and get out with the win.”
Kaeleigh Tuck led the team with three hits and three RBI with Jasmine Grover scoring three runs.
“It was a good game,” Tuck said. “We put up 16 runs so everybody was on tonight. These types of games are fun to play. Everybody in the dugout was excited. We played good defense but we need to work on focusing on getting the last three outs and not be tight.”
The Lady Cats will host the Bowling Green Lady Purples on Thursday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex in a varsity/JV doubleheader.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the varsity game starting at 5:20 p.m. The game will also be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN Link in the blue toolbar. Then press the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
