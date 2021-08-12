The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats opened their golf season by competing in three tournaments in three straight days.
In their first tournament of the season, the Lady Cats’ golf team finished seventh overall in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational at Crosswinds Golf Course last Tuesday.
Junior Conleigh Wilson and 8th grader Chloe Chaney finished tied for 21st with a score of 89, which is Chaney’s best personal tournament score. Chaney fired a 40 on the front nine and 49 on the final nine holes with Wilson scoring a 41 on her first nine holes with a 48 on the back nine.
“I had fun,” Chloe Chaney said. “Feels really good to shoot in a tournament and not score in triple digits. The whole time I was playing, I did not know that I was shooting pretty good. I knew I was playing better but did not realize I scored a 40 and a 49 and almost finished in the top 20.”
Freshmen Morgan Hunter fired a score of 107, 51 on the first nine and a 56 on the back nine holes, and Meryn McBrayer shot a score of 116, 54 on the front nine holes and a 62 on her final nine holes.
“I’m really excited for Chloe. She has been putting in work in the off season and it showed,” Lady Cats’ golf head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “All of the girls had some opportunities to cut some strokes and that will come.”
Trinity Beth from Madison Central won the tournament with a score of five under par 65 that led the team to win the tournament with a team score of five over par 285.
The team competed in the SOKY Shootout last Wednesday at Indian Hills Golf Course, the site of the Region 3 Girls’ Golf Tournament in late September, with
Wilson led the team with a score of 90.
“I am going through some swing changes right now,” Conleigh Wilson said. “It’s been a little difficult because it’s getting in my head a little bit. Hopefully, I will work on my swing at the range so I can get comfortable on how I was hitting the ball.”
Chaney firing a score of 106. Both Hunter and McBrayer shot a score of 120.
“This course was very tricky in so many ways. Very difficult to play on because this was my first time on this course so it was an 8 out of 10 on being difficult,” Morgan Hunter said. “Indian Hills has a lot of doglegs and I’m not used to that. Kenny’s Country Creek only has two. Plus, I got in the sand trap quite a few times. I have a lot to work on between now and when we see this course again.”
“This was my first time playing here and I felt like I did somewhat pretty good,” Meryn McBrayer said. “The rough was super thick and you can overhit the ball. Sandtraps are on every hole so it is hard to play on. It’s not my favorite course right now but the more I can play on it and learn more, the better I feel like I can be.”
Last Thursday, they competed in a tournament at the Glasgow Country Club, hosted by Glasgow High School.
Junior Conleigh Wilson led the team with a score of 86 with 8th grader Chloe Chaney shooting a score of 95. Freshmen Meryn McBrayer carded a score of 100 and Morgan Hunter shot a score of 113.
