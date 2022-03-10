Franklin-Simpson Wildcats trailed by five points in the 4th Quarter but was outscored by 12 points down the stretch for 62-45 loss to the Bowling Green Purples in the opening round of the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
“This one hurts. It really hurts,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We gave up 10 points on layups because we didn’t get back on defense. We worked on transition defense and Bowling Green did a good job of taking advantage of that. We just got to do better.”
The Wildcats fell behind early as the Purples jumped out to an 11-point lead with senior Turner Buttry scoring six points and four points from freshman Deuce Bailey as they made nine of their 15 shots from the floor. Juniors Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones and sophomore Gavin Dickerson each knocked down a 3-pointer as they trailed 21-11 at the end of one.
The Wildcats’ defense stiffened in the 2nd Quarter as they held Bowling Green to 12 points, making four of their 11 shots. Franklin-Simpson cut into their deficit as Dickerson and Jones, who scored 10 points in the quarter, each buried their second 3-pointer of the game. Briscoe added six points as they cut their 11-point deficit down to one33-32 at halftime.
The Wildcats could not make shots in the 3rd Quarter as they only made one field goal, a 3-pointer by Briscoe, his second of the game. The Purples were led with six points from sophomore Elijah Starks with five points from M.J. Wardlow as Franklin-Simpson trailed 46-36 at the end of the third.
The Wildcats opened the first three minutes of the 4th Quarter with a 9-4 run as junior Sam Mylor scored three points with two points each from: Briscoe, junior Connor Vincent and sophomore O.J. Gamble. Franklin-Simpson trailed 50-45 with 5:04 left and could not score a point the remainder of the game. Wardlow scored six points with senior Turner Buttry adding five as Bowling Green scored the final 12 points of the game for the 62-45 victory and eliminated the Wildcats from the tournament.
“We were looking for the referees to bail us out a couple of times and we didn’t get back on defense,” Spencer said. “With all that, with five minutes to go and trailing by five, we got to do a better job of finishing. I’ve told the guys all year that the offense can not dictate what you do on defense.”
Jalen Briscoe led Franklin-Simpson with 14 points with Gabe Jones adding 13 points.
“I felt like the guys kind of laid down and we didn’t compete like we did in the 1st Half,” Spencer said. “The guys may have been tired but you can’t be tired in the region tournament. You gotta fight through it and what it boils down to is that we didn’t do what we needed to do in the 2nd Half.”
M.J. Wardlow led all scorers with a game high of 16 points with Turner Buttry pouting in 14 points.
